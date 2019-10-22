Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - evening

Elizabeth Quinn-Shields (née Quinn), No 3A Park Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Monday, October 21 of Elizabeth Quinn-Shields (née Quinn), No 3A Park Road, Longford town and formerly from 98' Teffia Park, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Joe and Bella, sisters Kathleen Fitzgerald and Mary Cox.

Elizabeth will be forever missed by her heartbroken husband Martin, sisters Anne, Patricia and Martina, brothers-in-law Kitta, Jarlath, Paddy, Cyril and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Beverly, Esther and Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and her many good friends especially Breda Doherty, Mary Rogers, Eileen Reilly and Joan Moore (Manchester, England).

Thank you for loving and sharing, For giving and for caring, God bless you and keep you, Until we meet Again Elizabeth. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Wednesday, October 23 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Thursday, October 24 at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family home private please.

Peggy Reilly (née Keoghan), Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 21, 2019 of Peggy Reilly (nee Keoghan), Kilcogy, Cavan/ Longford, died peacefully at The Lisdarn Unit, Cavan (in her 90th year) surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Sean and grand-son Cailean. Sadly missed by her loving children Noeleen Duffy, Tommy, Gerry, Mickey, Dolores Smith, Shane and Teresa Bishop, her ten grandchildren and her great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Stephen, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (N39NV29) on Tuesday, October 22 from 12 noon to 10pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 23 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Alice Duke (née Daly), Mosshill, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, October 21 of Alice Duke (née Daly), Mosshill, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Much loved mother of Clement, David and Fiona. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Bernie and Edel, grandchildren Lauryn, Sam and Evan, brothers Raymond and Johnny, sisters Rose and Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday October 23 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Friday, October 25 to The Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. House private please.

Gerald Nally, Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, after a short illness on Sunday, October 20 of Gerald Nally, Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen. Gerald will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sisters, Evelyne Brennan, (Walshestown), Esther Fox, (Tubberclair) Carmel Murray (Ballinea), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, Ollie, Tom and Joe, Aunt-in-law Rita, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 23 in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy at 11am with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

Evelyn Guthrie (née Scott), Cois Coillte, Kilworth, Cork / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, on Monday, October 14 of Evelyn Guthrie (née Scott), Cois Coillte, Kilworth, Cork / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Oliver and dear mother of Ann and David, mother-in-law to Ian and Mary, much loved grandmother of Emma, Sarah, Oran and Ruaraí, sister of Violet, Noelle and the late Ethel and George. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service in St Nicholas' Church, Adare, Co Limerick on Wednesday, October 23 at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, behind Holy Trinity Abbey Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice Cork, please. Eircode for residence P61 V993. Peace, perfect peace.

Michael McWeeney, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 21, 2019 of Michael McWeeney, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim, in the loving care of all the staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill.

Predeceased by his wife Hilda. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon and sons Danny and Frank, son-in-law Tony and daughters-in-law Cynthia and Sandra.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Peter Green, St Brigid's Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, October 19, 2019 of Peter Green, St Brigid's Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim, in the loving care of the staff at the Cáirde Unit, St John’s Hospital, Sligo.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Brendan and Seán and extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, October 23 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please.

