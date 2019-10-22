Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Peggy Reilly (née Keoghan), Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, October 21, 2019 of Peggy Reilly (nee Keoghan), Kilcogy, Cavan/ Longford, died peacefully at The Lisdarn Unit, Cavan (in her 90th year) surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Sean and grand-son Cailean. Sadly missed by her loving children Noeleen Duffy, Tommy, Gerry, Mickey, Dolores Smith, Shane and Teresa Bishop, her ten grandchildren and her great-grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Stephen, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (N39NV29) on Tuesday, October 22 from 12 noon to 10pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 23 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Patrick (Pat) Quinn, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, October 19 of Patrick (Pat) Quinn, Dublin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Patrick was predeceased by his loving wife, Kay and his sister, Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sons Hugh, Maurice and Patrick, daughter Claire (Maher), his brothers Hugh and Gerard, his grandchildren, Michael, Aidan, Eibhlin, Olwen, Lucy, Evan, Joseph and Thomas, daughters-in-law Helena, Bronagh and Finola, son-in-law Graham, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only. House private please.

Seamus Higgins, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, October 18 of Seamus Higgins, Clondra, Longford. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Stephanie, sons Ronan and Andrew, daughters Mary Lou and Jacqueline, brothers Sean, Jody and Gerry, sister Mary, son in law Liam, daughters in law Marie and Maryanne, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday, October 22 to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Evelyn Guthrie (née Scott), Cois Coillte, Kilworth, Cork / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, on Monday, October 14 of Evelyn Guthrie (née Scott), Cois Coillte, Kilworth, Cork / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Oliver and dear mother of Ann and David, mother-in-law to Ian and Mary, much loved grandmother of Emma, Sarah, Oran and Ruaraí, sister of Violet, Noelle and the late Ethel and George. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Kilworth on Tuesday, October 22 from 5pm–7pm. Funeral Service in St Nicholas' Church, Adare, Co Limerick on Wednesday, October 23 at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, behind Holy Trinity Abbey Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice Cork, please. Eircode for residence P61 V993. Peace, perfect peace.

Joe Slevin, Liss, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, on Saturday, October 19 of Joe Slevin, Liss, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving sister Nancy (Mullarney), sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning, October 22 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McWeeney, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, October 21, 2019 of Michael McWeeney, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim, in the loving care of all the staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill.

Predeceased by his wife Hilda. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon and sons Danny and Frank, son-in-law Tony and daughters-in-law Cynthia and Sandra.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, October 22 from 1pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Peter Green, St Brigid's Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, October 19, 2019 of Peter Green, St Brigid's Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim, in the loving care of the staff at the Cáirde Unit, St John’s Hospital, Sligo.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Brendan and Seán and extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal this Tuesday evening, October 22 arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, October 23 at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please.



Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

