Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 18, 2019 - evening

Elizabeth (Lily) Diamond (née Charters), Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Newcastle, Down

The death occurred, peacefully, at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, on Thursday, October 17 of Elizabeth (Lily) Diamond (nee Charters) Mountnorris, Newcastle, Co Down and formerly, Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Leslie Diamond and loving mother of Annette, Laura, John, Mark and the late Robert and Andy. Dear sister of Willy and the late David. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, October 19 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Sunday, October 20 at 2pm to Corboy Presyterian Church for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society Longford, c/o of Gogan's Funeral Directors. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

John Kavanagh, Dromoughty, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim / Gorey, Wexford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, of John Kavanagh, Dromoughty, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Gorey Wexford.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Valerie McKenna (née Barden), 2 Beechgrove Lawns, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Wednesday, October 16 of Valerie McKenna (nee Barden), 2 Beechgrove Lawns, Monaghan town, Monaghan/ Mohill, Leitrim.

Sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Denise and Orla, sons in law Joe and Stephen, grandchildren Hannah, Emma and Alfie, sisters Alice, Dolores, Ethel, Noeleen and Caroline, brothers in law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal on Saturday, October 19 at 11.15am, arriving at St Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Old Cemetery, Latlurcan. Family flowers only please.



Charles Thompson, Williamstown, Finea, Westmeath / Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 of Charles Thompson, Williamstown, Finea, Westmeath/ Cavan. Charles died suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary children Jonathan, Louise, Gareth, David, Raymond and Lisa, his seven grandchildren, mother-law Josie brother Eddie, daughters-in -law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins Billy and Shirley, nephews nieces extended family neighbours and friends. "Peace is yours, memories are ours".

Reposing at his home in Williamstown, Finea (N91VX24) on Saturday, October 19 from 4pm to 10pm. Funeral Service on Sunday, October 20 at 2pm. in St. Michael's Church of Ireland Castlepollard. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family time on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only donations if desired to Westmeath Hospice Homecare, care of the undertaker or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie