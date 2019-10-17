Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 17, 2019

Joe Byrne, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family in England, on Thursday, October 10 of Joe Byrne, Leicester, England and formerly of Dring PO, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Philomena and Teresa, Dring, Co Longford.

Burial in England on October 31. Memorial Mass in St Joseph's Church, Purth, Co Longford on Friday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

Richie Kenny, 62 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford surrounded by his family, on Monday, October 14 of Richie Kenny, 62 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford. He is predeceased by his wife Ethna, father Richard and brother Sean. Richie will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Aidan, Richard, David and Jonathan, daughter Triona, mother Mary, brother Tony (Foigha, Keenagh), son-in-law Trevor Fitzgerald, daughters-in-law Amanda and Caroline, brother-in-law Sean Hayden, sisters-in-law Phyliss Monaghan and Liz Kenny, grandchildren Lee, Leagh, Luke, Kaitlyn, Ethan and Abbey-Kate, uncle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. ‘Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts’. Rest in Peace Richie.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 17 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Comfort Fund c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Alan Rooney, Killeendowd, Colehill, Longford / Moate, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, bravely borne in the care of the wonderful staff of Anne Young Ward, St James Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, October 13 of Alan Rooney, Killeendowd, Colehill, Longford and formerly Hall Road, Moate, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving mother and father, Mary and Sean Rooney, his nephew Lucas and his niece Jasmine. Sadly missed by his loving and adorable wife Rosemarie, his sons Sean and Dean, their mother Lorraine, stepdaughter Trina, grandchildren, sister Sue, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Thursday, October 17 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Abbeyshrule at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard McCabe, Aughnaskea, Mountnugent, Cavan / Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the loving care and presence of his family, on Tuesday, October 15 of Bernard McCabe, Aughnaskea, Mountnugent, Co Cavan, former proprietor of McCabe's Newsagents, The Square, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Predeceased by his daughter Marcella. Sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Josephine. Much loved and cherished father of Christine (Corcoran), Joseph, Bernadette (Reilly), Derek, Theresa, Dolores (Brady), Fintan, Olivia (Conaty) and Andrea (Conaty), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Patsy, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck (A82 DX59) on Thursday, October 17 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 18 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Mountnugent (A82 PX96). Interment afterwards in Ballinacree Cemetery. House Strictly Private.

Bridie Martin (née Burke), Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her family, in her 97th year, on Wednesday, October 16 of Bridie Martin (née Burke), Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Brideswell, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Gerry and by her sons Noel and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Seamus (Carrick-on-Shannon), John (Galway), Eddie (Frankie - Longford), Tony (Trim), Kevin (Galway) and Cyril (Roscommon), daughters Madeleine McCormack (Tulsk) and Geraldine (Dublin), daughters-in-law Ann, Elizabeth, Sandra, Mary, Helen and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law Joe and Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smyths Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, October 17 from 4.30pm until 7pm. Mass of The Resurrection on Friday morning, October 18 in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly), Surrey / Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly) died on Wednesday, October 2 at Birtley House, Bramley, Surrey and native of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. She is survived by her children Helen, Mary and Sean, sons-in-law Mike and Andrew, daughter-in-law Inger , Grandchildren Charlotte, Harry, Pia and Jack, siblings Joe and Peggie and Sister-in law Mary Ann. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 18 at St Raphael’s Church, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey followed by commital at 1pm at Kingston Crematorium. There will be a reception afterwards at the Church Hall, St Raphael’s.

Dr Charles James Browne, Battery Road, Longford Town

Dr Charles James Browne, of The Battery Road, Longford Town, born on 23rd July 1933 to Nellie and Freddie Browne and brother to Harold, Vera, Fred, Michael, Henry, William and Raymond and husband to Carol, passed away peacefully at 2am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rachael and son Niall, his grandchildren Myles, Maya, Heather, Willow, Liam and Luke, his brother Michael, his many nephews and nieces, and his many close friends.

The funeral will be held at Wood Vale Crematorium, Brighton, BN23QB, South Chapel, 1.30pm on Thursday, October 17 .The reception will take place at 2.30pm in Morley’s Bistro, 42 High Street, HurstPierPoint, West Sussex, BN69RG, for food and drinks afterwards.

