Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Richie Kenny, 62 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford surrounded by his family, on Monday, October 14 of Richie Kenny, 62 Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford. He is predeceased by his wife Ethna, father Richard and brother Sean. Richie will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Aidan, Richard, David and Jonathan, daughter Triona, mother Mary, brother Tony (Foigha, Keenagh), son-in-law Trevor Fitzgerald, daughters-in-law Amanda and Caroline, brother-in-law Sean Hayden, sisters-in-law Phyliss Monaghan and Liz Kenny, grandchildren Lee, Leagh, Luke, Kaitlyn, Ethan and Abbey-Kate, uncle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. ‘Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts’. Rest in Peace Richie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, October 16 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 17 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Comfort Fund c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.



Marie McGoey (née Delaney), Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her home after a short illness, on Monday, October 14 of Marie McGoey (née Delaney), Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of Drynan, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Predeceased by her brothers John and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, sons Cathel, David, James and her daughter Asling, her sisters Ann, Kathleen and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Abbeyderg (N39P7T3) on Tuesday afternoon, October 15 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 16 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society.



Alan Rooney, Killeendowd, Colehill, Longford / Moate, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, bravely borne in the care of the wonderful staff of Anne Young Ward, St James Hospital, Dublin, on Sunday, October 13 of Alan Rooney, Killeendowd, Colehill, Longford and formerly Hall Road, Moate, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving mother and father, Mary and Sean Rooney, his nephew Lucas and his niece Jasmine. Sadly missed by his loving and adorable wife Rosemarie, his sons Sean and Dean, their mother Lorraine, stepdaughter Trina, grandchildren, sister Sue, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home, Killeendowd (N39XK31) this Wednesday afternoon, October 16 from 2pm until 9pm. House private on Tuesday and Thursday morning please. Funeral mass on Thursday morning, October 17 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Abbeyshrule at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Tighe, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, October 13 of Michael Tighe, Multyfarnham, Westmeath and late of London (UK). The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham for the excellent care of Michael during his time there. He will be sadly missed by his son David, daughter-in-law Debbie, his grandchildren Holly, Cáitlin and Daniel, also Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, October 15 from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 16 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham. Burial afterwards in Streete Cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly), Surrey / Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly) died on Wednesday, October 2 at Birtley House, Bramley, Surrey and native of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. She is survived by her children Helen, Mary and Sean, sons-in-law Mike and Andrew, daughter-in-law Inger , Grandchildren Charlotte, Harry, Pia and Jack, siblings Joe and Peggie and Sister-in law Mary Ann. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 18 at St Raphael’s Church, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey followed by commital at 1pm at Kingston Crematorium. There will be a reception afterwards at the Church Hall, St Raphael’s.

Dr Charles James Browne, Battery Road, Longford Town

Dr Charles James Browne, of The Battery Road, Longford Town, born on 23rd July 1933 to Nellie and Freddie Browne and brother to Harold, Vera, Fred, Michael, Henry, William and Raymond and husband to Carol, passed away peacefully at 2am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rachael and son Niall, his grandchildren Myles, Maya, Heather, Willow, Liam and Luke, his brother Michael, his many nephews and nieces, and his many close friends.

The funeral will be held at Wood Vale Crematorium, Brighton, BN23QB, South Chapel, 1.30pm on Thursday, October 17 .The reception will take place at 2.30pm in Morley’s Bistro, 42 High Street, HurstPierPoint, West Sussex, BN69RG, for food and drinks afterwards.

