Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 13, 2019

Rosemary Gilchrist, Lisnagrish, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of The Matron and Staff of The Palliative Care Unit, Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's, Longford, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 11 of Rosemary Gilchrist, Lisnagrish, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Joanstown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her father Jack. Deeply regretted by her mother Rosie, partner Jim, brothers Gerard and Joe, sister Martina, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Dervilla, niece Melissa, nephews Cian and Oisin, aunts and uncles, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday, October 13 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Longford Palliative Care. House private please.

Patrick Edgeworth, Clontarf, Dublin / Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, October 10 of Patrick Edgeworth, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Ballydrum, Killashee, Co Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret and by his brothers Jimmy and John. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Alice-Anne, Laura and Margaret, brother Mick, sisters in law, son in law, grandchildren Ciara, Orla and James, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, October 15 from 10am until 11am, followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery.



Tom Joe Brogan, Lisconnor, Kilcare, Leitrim

The death occurred, after a short illness, on Saturday, October 12 of Tom Joe Brogan, Lisconnor, Kilcare, Leitrim. A long time council worker sadly missed by his wife Marian, sisters Mary Malone (Keadue), Bridge Brogan (Drumshanbo) and brother Benie. Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy Brogan (Aughnasheelan) and sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Shivnans funeral home Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening, October 13 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Patrick’s church Drumshanbo on Monday morning, October 14 for 12 noon mass followed by burial in new cemetery Drumshanbo. House strictly private.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday, October 14 at 7pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 15 at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly), Surrey / Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly) died on Wednesday, October 2 at Birtley House, Bramley, Surrey and native of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. She is survived by her children Helen, Mary and Sean, sons-in-law Mike and Andrew, daughter-in-law Inger , Grandchildren Charlotte, Harry, Pia and Jack, siblings Joe and Peggie and Sister-in law Mary Ann. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 18 at St Raphael’s Church, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey followed by commital at 1pm at Kingston Crematorium. There will be a reception afterwards at the Church Hall, St Raphael’s.

Dr Charles James Browne, Battery Road, Longford Town

Dr Charles James Browne, of The Battery Road, Longford Town, born on 23rd July 1933 to Nellie and Freddie Browne and brother to Harold, Vera, Fred, Michael, Henry, William and Raymond and husband to Carol, passed away peacefully at 2am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rachael and son Niall, his grandchildren Myles, Maya, Heather, Willow, Liam and Luke, his brother Michael, his many nephews and nieces, and his many close friends.

The funeral will be held at Wood Vale Crematorium, Brighton, BN23QB, South Chapel, 1.30pm on Thursday, October 17 .The reception will take place at 2.30pm in Morley’s Bistro, 42 High Street, HurstPierPoint, West Sussex, BN69RG, for food and drinks afterwards.

