Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 10, 2019 - evening

Michael Luby, Cloone, Leitrim / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday, October 8 of Michael Luby, Cloone, Leitrim / Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Breege, nephew Jamie, father-in-law Packie Joe. Sadly missed by his loving family; Mary, Mikey, Ciara, Lauren, Anthony, Conor, his father Brendan, brother Padraic, mother-in-law Kathleen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, October 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Cloone, followed by burial in Cloone Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo ICU and Beaumont ICU.

Patrick Faughnan, Cattan, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, October 9 of Patrick Faughnan, Cattan, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother John Joseph and his sister Mamie Doonan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Teresa McGarry and brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Remains reposed at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill on Thursday, October 10 from 6pm - 8pm with removal on Saturday morning, October 12 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gortletteragh Cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly), Surrey / Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Garry, (nee Reilly) died on Wednesday, October 2 at Birtley House, Bramley, Surrey and native of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. She is survived by her children Helen, Mary and Sean, sons-in-law Mike and Andrew, daughter-in-law Inger , Grandchildren Charlotte, Harry, Pia and Jack, siblings Joe and Peggie and Sister-in law Mary Ann. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 18 at St Raphael’s Church, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey followed by commital at 1pm at Kingston Crematorium. There will be a reception afterwards at the Church Hall, St Raphael’s.

Dr Charles James Browne, Battery Road, Longford Town

Dr Charles James Browne, of The Battery Road, Longford Town, born on 23rd July 1933 to Nellie and Freddie Browne and brother to Harold, Vera, Fred, Michael, Henry, William and Raymond and husband to Carol, passed away peacefully at 2am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rachael and son Niall, his grandchildren Myles, Maya, Heather, Willow, Liam and Luke, his brother Michael, his many nephews and nieces, and his many close friends.

The funeral will be held at Wood Vale Crematorium, Brighton, BN23QB, South Chapel, 1.30pm on Thursday, October 17 .The reception will take place at 2.30pm in Morley’s Bistro, 42 High Street, HurstPierPoint, West Sussex, BN69RG, for food and drinks afterwards.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie