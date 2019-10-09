Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Veronica (Mona) Walsh (née Mahon), Corwella, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Brosna, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital after a short illness, on Monday, October 7, of Veronica (Mona) Walsh (née Mahon), Corwella, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Knockavina, Brosna, Co Kerry. Predeceased by her brother P.J. and brother-in-law Joe. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Jim, sons Tony and Mervyn and daughter Mary, granddaughter Kate, brothers Tony and Brendan, sisters Claire and Carmel, son-in-law Damian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Mona will repose at her home (eircode N39 C1F1) from 3pm on Wednesday, October 9 until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, October 10 in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 1pm followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Stroke Unit, Mullingar Hospital care of Gogan Funeral Directors or any family member. House private Thursday morning please.

Seamus Reilly, Brownstown, Collinstown, Westmeath / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 8, of Seamus Reilly, Brownstown, Collinstown, Co Westmeath and formerly Ballinalee, Co Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Sinead, he will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Kathleen, sons Seamus, Patrick, Kenneth, Colm and Cormac, daughter Cait, daughters-in-law Niamh, Freda, Caroline and Fiona, sons-in-law John and Fabien, devoted grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N91 X838) on Wednesday, October 9 from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 10 to Saint Bartholomew's Church, Killallon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Archerstown Cemetery.



Anna Kenny, Ceanchor Road, Baily, Howth, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital in her 93rd year, on Tuesday, October 8, of Anna Kenny, Ceanchor Road, Baily, Howth, Dublin and Ballinalee, Co Longford. Very sadly missed by her loving sisters Florence and Isobelle, the extended Wallace families, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At Rest.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday, October 9 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St Mary's Church of Ireland Church, Howth on Thursday morning, October 10 for 11am Service, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Marie Hunt (née O'Brien), Fosse Rd, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford / Clondalkin, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly in her home, on Saturday, October 5, of Marie Hunt (nee O'Brien), Fosse Rd, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly 9th Lock House, Clondalkin, Dublin.

She is predeceased by her mother Margaret. Marie will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband Patrick, her adored daughters Alison and Ella, father Donal, brothers Donal and Kenneth, sister Catherine, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends here in Ballymahon and in Dublin. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Marie Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, Longford, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery. Family home private please.

Michael Luby, Cloone, Leitrim / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 8 of Michael Luby, Cloone, Leitrim / Moyne, Longford. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Beatrice Deehan (née Finn), Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, October 7 of Beatrice Deehan (nee Finn), Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband Tony and much loved mother Geraldine, Declan and Irene. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren David, Fiona, Callum and Maurice, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Sr Teresa Finn, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Jimmy Kelly, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, October 9 from 4.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday, October 10 to St Anne's Church, Scramogue, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund of Costello's Nursing Home c/o Pat McHugh, Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Thomas Vincent (Benny) Murray, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Monday, October 7, of Thomas Vincent (Benny) Murray, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Ciss, brother Joe and sister Muriel. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Elsie, Rita, Carmel and Geraldine, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, October 9 from 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jimmy Greally, St Joseph's Villas, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, October 6, 2019 of Jimmy Greally, St Joseph's Villas, Athlone and formerly of Drynan, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully.

Predeceased by his brother Liam. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen, Ann and Tess, brothers Paddy, Frank and Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am in the Church of SS Peter & Paul's followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Dr Charles James Browne,Battery Road, Longford Town

Dr Charles James Browne, of The Battery Road, Longford Town, born on 23rd July 1933 to Nellie and Freddie Browne and brother to Harold, Vera, Fred, Michael, Henry, William and Raymond and husband to Carol, passed away peacefully at 2am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Rachael and son Niall, his grandchildren Myles, Maya, Heather, Willow, Liam and Luke, his brother Michael, his many nephews and nieces, and his many close friends.

The funeral will be held at Wood Vale Crematorium, Brighton, BN23QB, South Chapel, 1.30pm on Thursday, October 17 .The reception will take place at 2.30pm in Morley’s Bistro, 42 High Street, HurstPierPoint, West Sussex, BN69RG, for food and drinks afterwards.

Marcella Mulligan (née Clabby), Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday October 6, of Marcella Mulligan (nee Clabby), Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by her son Brendan, grandchildren John, Deirdre, David and Conor. Daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 in St Mary's Church, Boherquill, at 12 noon followed by burial in Coolamber Cemetery.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie