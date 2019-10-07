Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 7, 2019

Marcella Mulligan (née Clabby), Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Sunday October 6, of Marcella Mulligan (nee Clabby), Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by her son Brendan, grandchildren John, Deirdre, David and Conor. Daughter-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Coolamber (N39 R993) on Tuesday, October 8 from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 in St Mary's Church, Boherquill, at 12 noon followed by burial in Coolamber Cemetery.

Irene Beirne (née Coyle), Corbooley, Knockcroghery, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, October 5, of Irene Beirne (née Coyle), Corbooley, Knockcroghery, Roscommon and formerly of Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved mother of the late Sinéad and sister of the late Tommy and Vera. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Michael, daughters Tracy, Cathríona and Lisa, son Michéal, grandson Nathan, brother Jack, sisters Mary, Theresa and Dina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Corbooley (eircode F42 VP83) on Monday evening, October 7 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, October 8 to St Patrick’s Church, Knockcroghery arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Gailey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation. House private on Tuesday morning please. For those attending the family home, there will be a shuttle bus service available from the Clay pipe car park in Knockcroghery village.

Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, October 4, of Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Tommy, Liam, Donal, John, Theresa, Ann and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Monday evening, October 7 in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel from 4pm, prayers at 6pm. Followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 8 at 12 noon with burial in new cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Asthma Society. House private please.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kevin Heduvan, Baronstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Friday, October 4, of Kevin Heduvan, Baronstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother Pat and sister Mary. Kevin will be sadly missed by his sister Agnes Fagan, brothers Joe, John, Kit, and Vincent, sisters-in-law Breda and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 7 at 11am in Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery.

Christy Keane, Newtown, Ballymurray, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 5, of Christy Keane, Newtown, Ballymurray, Roscommon. Predeceased by his son baby Damien, parents Joe and Margaret and grand-daughter Emily. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (née Howell), sons Declan and Aidan, grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Aubery and Kaylee, brothers Gerry and Jack, Aidan’s partner Vanessa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Christy Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, October 7 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care.

Martin Clarke, Derrintober, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, October 5 of Martin Clarke, Derrintober, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Predeceased by his sisters, Maria, Winne and Annie, and recently, his brother, Sean. Sadly missed by his brother, Tom Charlie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal was to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 7 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery.

