Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 5, 2019

Kevin Heduvan, Baronstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar, on Friday, October 4, of Kevin Heduvan, Baronstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, brother Pat and sister Mary. Kevin will be sadly missed by his sister Agnes Fagan, brothers Joe, John, Kit, and Vincent, sisters-in-law Breda and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Newbrook Chapel N91K032 on Sunday evening, October 6 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy to arrive at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 7 at 11am followed by burial in Sonna Cemetery.

Christy Keane, Newtown, Ballymurray, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 5, of Christy Keane, Newtown, Ballymurray, Roscommon. Predeceased by his son baby Damien, parents Joe and Margaret and grand-daughter Emily. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (née Howell), sons Declan and Aidan, grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Aubery and Kaylee, brothers Gerry and Jack, Aidan’s partner Vanessa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Christy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening, October 6 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday, October 7 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care.

Marian Beirne, Greenville Place, Dublin / Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Monday, September 30, 2019 of Marian Beirne, Greenville Place, Dublin and formerly Trilamartin, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her late parents Tommy and Ettie, Marian will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Declan (Curraghroe), sister Elizabeth Kearns (Clooncagh) and Carmel Ryan (Cratloe, Co Clare), brothers-in-law John-Joe and Conor, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and a wonderful circle of friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, October 5 to Saint Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon F42 AF82, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Inner City Helping Homeless c/o Leavy’s Funeral Directors or family member.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Thomas Moran, Cloncorrick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Friday, October 4, of Thomas Moran, Cloncorrick, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Rita. Sadly missed by his nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 11am, followed by funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

