Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 4, 2019

Marian Beirne, Greenville Place, Dublin / Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Monday, September 30, 2019 of Marian Beirne, Greenville Place, Dublin and formerly Trilamartin, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her late parents Tommy and Ettie, Marian will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Declan (Curraghroe), sister Elizabeth Kearns (Clooncagh) and Carmel Ryan (Cratloe, Co Clare), brothers-in-law John-Joe and Conor, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and a wonderful circle of friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Leavy’s Funeral Home, Scramogue, Co Roscommon, F42 FD78, on Friday, October 4 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, October 5 to Saint Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon F42 AF82, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Inner City Helping Homeless c/o Leavy’s Funeral Directors or family member.

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Michael Tevlin, Cloughbally Beg, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at Sheelin Nursing Home, Mountnugent, on Tuesday, October 1 of Michael Tevlin, Cloughbally Beg, Mullagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Ellen, brothers Paddy and Tommy and sister Ann. Sadly missed by his sister Bridie and brother-in-law Hugh, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace Michael.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am in St Kilian's Church, Mullagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 1, of Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill Co Leitrim, and formerly of Romford, Essex and Bonai, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim at Galway University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo, his sons Declan, Niall and Paul. Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, his son Kevin. His son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandson. Along with his brothers, sisters, Ann and family as well as his extensive family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 3pm in St Patrick's Church, Mohill followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Ward, Galway University Hospital.

Josephine (Josie) O'Reilly (née Keenan), Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Tuesday, October 1 of Josephine (Josie) O'Reilly (née Keenan), Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Owen, sons, Martin, Brian, Damien, Owen and Anthony, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Mayshe Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity Ballynacargy followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House and cremation private please.





