Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - evening

Ann McLean (née Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, September 27, 2019 of Ann McLean (nee Greally), Kent, England and formerly of Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ian and son Andrew. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, son-in-law Dan, sister Liz, brothers James, Pat, Frank and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Michael Tevlin, Cloughbally Beg, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at Sheelin Nursing Home, Mountnugent, on Tuesday, October 1 of Michael Tevlin, Cloughbally Beg, Mullagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Ellen, brothers Paddy and Tommy and sister Ann. Sadly missed by his sister Bridie and brother-in-law Hugh, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace Michael.

Reposing at Matthew's Funeral Home, Bailieboro Road, Virginia A82 YV58, on Thursday, October 3 from 3pm to 6pm, removal at 6.30pm to St Kilian's Church, Mullagh, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 1, of Kevin Moran, Treanmore, Mohill Co Leitrim, and formerly of Romford, Essex and Bonai, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim at Galway University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo, his sons Declan, Niall and Paul. Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, his son Kevin. His son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandson. Along with his brothers, sisters, Ann and family as well as his extensive family and friends.

Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home on Thursday, October 3 from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 3pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Ward, Galway University Hospital.

John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, on Monday, September 30 of John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Tom Pat, Jim and Joe and sister Mary Ann. RIP.

Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel from 4pm on Wednesday, October 2 until removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 3 at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

Josephine (Josie) O'Reilly (née Keenan), Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Tuesday, October 1 of Josephine (Josie) O'Reilly (née Keenan), Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Owen, sons, Martin, Brian, Damien, Owen and Anthony, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Mayshe Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of the Nativity Ballynacargy on Thursday evening, October 3 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House and cremation private please.



William Powell, Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his devoted wife Bridget and family, on Tuesday, October 1 of William Powell, Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday evening, October 2 from 5.30pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass and Cremation in the Funeral Home at 11am on Thursday morning, October 3. House and Cremation strictly private please, friends and neighbours welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o The Funeral Director or any Family member. May he Rest In Peace.

