Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Nancy (Anna Mary) Donoghue (née O'Reilly), Carricknabrick, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, September 30 of Nancy (Anna Mary) Donoghue (née O'Reilly), Carricknabrick, Loughduff, Cavan. Beloved wife of Larry and cherished mother of Carol O'Shea, Diane Donoghue and Linda Lightfoot. Deeply regretted by her brother Jimmy Joe, sons-in-law John and Jonathan and her adored grandchildren Kyle, Cian, Sydney, Una, Neamh, Roisin and Cabhan. May Nancy Rest In eternal Peace.

Requiem Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 2 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran, at 11am followed by cremation at 1pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Castlemanor Nursing Home C/o Shane P O'Reilly Funeral Director.

John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim, on Monday, September 30 of John Gill, Headford, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Tom Pat, Jim and Joe and sister Mary Ann. RIP.

Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel from 4pm on Wednesday, October 2 until removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 3 at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery.

Josephine (Josie) O'Reilly (née Keenan), Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, after a long illness, on Tuesday, October 1 of Josephine (Josie) O'Reilly (née Keenan), Balroe, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Owen, sons, Martin, Brian, Damien, Owen and Anthony, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Mayshe Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of the Nativity Ballynacargy on Thursday evening, October 3 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House and cremation private please.



William Powell, Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his devoted wife Bridget and family, on Tuesday, October 1 of William Powell, Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday evening, October 2 from 5.30pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass and Cremation in the Funeral Home at 11am on Thursday morning, October 3. House and Cremation strictly private please, friends and neighbours welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o The Funeral Director or any Family member. May he Rest In Peace.

Maggie Lynch (née Donohoe), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 29 of Maggie Lynch (nee Donohoe), Mullaghboy, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Lynch and deeply loved mother of Johnny (Bruskey), Eamon (Gowna/NY), Peter (Bruskey), Bridie Sheridan (Kilcogy), Mary Creegan (Mullingar) and Concepta McMahon (New York). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Mary, Aileen and Kathy, sons in law Donal, Mike, Thomas, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and all her relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary’s Church Bruskey on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

A shuttle bus will operate from Bruskey Chapel to the wake house.

Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox), Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home on Saturday, September 28 of Celia (Sheila) Joyce (née Cox), Pheasant, Hill, Westport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin & Michael, brother Bernie-Joe, grandchildren James, Kieran, Mark & Sarah, daughters in law Patricia & Teresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 2 at 11am in The Church Of The Holy Rosary with funeral afterwards to Castlebar Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Cuan Chaitriona Patient Comfort fund c/o Coady Funeral Directors, Castlebar ph 094 90 21438. To view funeral Mass live log on to castlebarchurchwebcam

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie