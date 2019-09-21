Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 22, 2019

Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (née Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Friday, September 20 of Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (nee Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford and late of Stragella, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her husband Farrell, sons Fergal, Ronan & Mel, daughters Orla & Marette, sister Rita Reilly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece & nephew. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, September 22 from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass in St Francis’ Church, Moyne on Monday, September 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Surgical Ward One, Cavan General Hospital.



Margaret Rooney (née Callaghan), Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in the loving care of her son Peter, on Thursday, September 19 of Margaret Rooney (née Callaghan) Abbeyshrule, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Tommy and Peter, daughter Mary, sister Bridie, daughter-in-law Sandra, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 22 at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Thursday, September 19, of Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne), Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 27 in St Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.

Geraldine (Ger) McNamee, Brookfield, Mullingar, Westmeath / Crossdoney, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Saturday, September 21, of Geraldine (Ger) McNamee - Brookfield, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Crossdoney, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary and her brother Patrick. Ger will be very sadly missed by her loving family, Moira (Florida), Breedge (Killeshandra), Nancy (Dalkey), Frank (Deansgrange), Cathy (Mullingar), Peter (Mullingar), Margaret (London) and Michael (Drogheda), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Ger Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

