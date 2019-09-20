Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 20, 2019 - evening

Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (née Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford / Cavan

The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Friday, September 20 of Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (nee Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford and late of Stragella, Co Cavan.

Deeply regretted by her husband Farrell, sons Fergal, Ronan & Mel, daughters Orla & Marette, sister Rita Reilly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece & nephew. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, September 21 from 2pm to 8pm and on Sunday, September 22 from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass in St Francis’ Church, Moyne on Monday, September 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Surgical Ward One, Cavan General Hospital.



Margaret Rooney (née Callaghan), Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence in the loving care of her son Peter, on Thursday, September 19 of Margaret Rooney (née Callaghan) Abbeyshrule, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her sons Michael, Tommy and Peter, daughter Mary, sister Bridie, daughter-in-law Sandra, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Chapel, Dublin Road Longford on Saturday, September 21 from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 22 at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Patrick Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 19, of James Patrick Hagan, Killoe, Longford.

Predeceased by his father James and mother Margaret, brother Michael and sister-in-law Elizabeth. James Patrick will be forever missed by his brothers John, Kevin and Thomas, sister-in-law Colette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. ‘Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts’. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, September 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 21 in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, Killoe, Co Longford at 11am followed by burial in Old Killoe Cemetery.

