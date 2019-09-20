Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 20, 2019

James Patrick Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Road, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 19, of James Patrick Hagan, Killoe, Longford.

Predeceased by his father James and mother Margaret, brother Michael and sister-in-law Elizabeth. James Patrick will be forever missed by his brothers John, Kevin and Thomas, sister-in-law Colette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. ‘Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts’. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, September 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 21 in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, Killoe, Co Longford at 11am followed by burial in Old Killoe Cemetery.

Michael Savage, Santry, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17 of Michael Savage, Santry, Dublin 9 (formerly of St Mel's, Longford).

Michael, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Ann, Claire, Emer, Michael and Maeve. Sadly missed by his children, their partners, his adored grandchildren Megan, Tommy, Robyn, Christian, Matthew, Oliver, Lucas and Callum, his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal Friday, September 20 to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Kilbarrack arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny, House Private.

Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17 of Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Moneenterriff, Dowra, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Mary, son-in-law Noel, grandsons Shane, Bryan and Cian, grand daughter Lauren, his sister Bridget (Scotland), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his residence on Friday, September 20 to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery. May he rest in peace.

