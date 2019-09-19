Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 19, 2019 - evening

Michael Savage, Santry, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17 of Michael Savage, Santry, Dublin 9 (formerly of St Mel's, Longford).

Michael, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Ann, Claire, Emer, Michael and Maeve. Sadly missed by his children, their partners, his adored grandchildren Megan, Tommy, Robyn, Christian, Matthew, Oliver, Lucas and Callum, his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday, September 19 at the Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Foxfield, Kilbarrack from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Friday, September 20 to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Kilbarrack arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny, House Private.

Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 17 of Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Moneenterriff, Dowra, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, daughter Mary, son-in-law Noel, grandsons Shane, Bryan and Cian, grand daughter Lauren, his sister Bridget (Scotland), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home at 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Thursday, September 19 from 4pm-9pm. Removal from his residence on Friday, September 20 to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery. House is private at all other times please. May he rest in peace.

