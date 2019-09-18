Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Annie McKenna (née Tully), Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, September 15 of Annie McKenna (née Tully), Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband James (Jim), son Stephen, daughter Helen. Deeply regretted by her daughters Teresa and Celine Mc Dermott, sons John and James, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Rose Hagan, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity church, Ballinalee, with burial in St. Emer's cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only. House private please.

Eileen Collins (née Galloway), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford / Rathfarnham, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital on Saturday, September 14 of Eileen Collins (nee Galloway), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford/ Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son David. Deeply regretted by her son Stephen and daughter Linda, grandchildren Kerrie, Darren, Ayesha, Sarra, Brandon and Nathan, great grandchildren Cian, Megan and Fionn, son-in-law Ciaran, daughter-in-law Maja, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Cremation on Wednesday, September 18 at 4pm in the Garden Chapel in Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold's Cross.

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Gerard (Gerry) Connolly, Knightswood, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family following an illness bravely borne and under the excellent care of the staff of Saint Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, on Monday, September 16 of Gerard (Gerry) Connolly - Knightswood, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath; Principal of Oaklands Community College, Edenderry, Co Offaly. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Emma, parents Jim and Anne and brother Michael. Beloved husband of Caroline (née Maxwell) and loving dad to Stephen.

He is sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and loving son; sister Bridie; brothers Jimmy, Frank, Brendan, Oliver, John, Patrick and Declan; mother-in-law Bernadette; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; relatives; the staff and pupils of Oaklands Community College and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode N91 N9T8) on Wednesday, September 18 from 3pm to 7pm. Removal to Saint Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, September 19 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Private cremation will take place on Friday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Saint Luke's.

Stephen Holmes, Oldtown, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Friday, September 13 of Stephen Holmes, Oldtown, Emper, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Fiona (U.K.) and Felicity (New Zealand); brothers Garth (South Africa) and Rod (France), extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar, on Thursday, September 19 from 1.30pm concluding at 2.30pm. Cremation will take place immediately afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only, please. At Rest.

Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. on Sunday, September 15 of Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, his son Gary, daughter Sinéad, his daughter-in-law Moira, son-in-law Ronan, his beloved grandchildren Eva, Emily and Aidan, his sisters Philomena, Annmarie, Claire and Noelene, his brothers Seán and Tony, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon at St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan (N41 X324) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the patient comfort fund, Cavan General Hospital c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie