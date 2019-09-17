Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Annie McKenna (née Tully), Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, September 15 of Annie McKenna (née Tully), Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband James (Jim), son Stephen, daughter Helen. Deeply regretted by her daughters Teresa and Celine Mc Dermott, sons John and James, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Rose Hagan, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown from 4pm on Tuesday evening, September 17 with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal arriving at Holy Trinity church, Ballinalee at 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon, with burial in St. Emer's cemetery, Ballinalee. Family flowers only. House private please.

Eileen Collins (née Galloway), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford / Rathfarnham, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital on Saturday, September 14 of Eileen Collins (nee Galloway), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford/ Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son David. Deeply regretted by her son Stephen and daughter Linda, grandchildren Kerrie, Darren, Ayesha, Sarra, Brandon and Nathan, great grandchildren Cian, Megan and Fionn, son-in-law Ciaran, daughter-in-law Maja, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Cremation on Wednesday, September 18 at 4pm in the Garden Chapel in Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold's Cross.

Nora McDonagh (née Killane), Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Saturday, September 14 of Nora McDonagh (née Killane), Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and recently by her son Patrick. Nora will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Mary, son Michael, brothers John and Denis, sister Nancy (Scotland), grandsons Warren, Wayne and Graham, granddaughter Anna, great grandchildren Lorcan and William, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, September 17 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, September 17 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. on Sunday, September 15 of Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, his son Gary, daughter Sinéad, his daughter-in-law Moira, son-in-law Ronan, his beloved grandchildren Eva, Emily and Aidan, his sisters Philomena, Annmarie, Claire and Noelene, his brothers Seán and Tony, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (N41 X718) on Tuesday, September 17 from 3pm until 8pm. (House private at all other times please). Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon at St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan (N41 X324) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the patient comfort fund, Cavan General Hospital c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Annaduff, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, on Sunday, September 15 of Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick on Shannon and formerly Annaduff, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his son Conan, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Dolores, Siobhan, Fergus, Irene, Andrea and Odran, sadly missed by his loving wife family, brother Liam, sisters Maureen, Lily, Sheila, Bernadette, and Dotie, sons-in-law Paschal, Paul and James, daughter-in-law Samantha, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his thirteen grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, September 17 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon at 11.50 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to palliative care at St. Patrick’s Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Maureen Kelly (née Doherty), Lough Rynn, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 15 of Maureen Kelly (née Doherty), Lough Rynn, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jack and formerly of Main Street, Mohill.

Much loved mother of John, Ciaran, Imelda, Berna and Rory, and sister of Agnes and the late Christina and Kay. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Jerry and Martin, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Jill, Jennifer, Clodagh, Michael, Lisa, Johnnie, Sarah, Andrew, Áine and Eoin, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, September 17 at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church Mohill, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private at all times. May she rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie