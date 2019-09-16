Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 16, 2019

Eileen Collins (née Galloway), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford / Rathfarnham, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital on Saturday, September 14 of Eileen Collins (nee Galloway), Tashinny, Colehill, Longford/ Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and son David. Deeply regretted by her son Stephen and daughter Linda, grandchildren Kerrie, Darren, Ayesha, Sarra, Brandon and Nathan, great grandchildren Cian, Megan and Fionn, son-in-law Ciaran, daughter-in-law Maja, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nora McDonagh (née Killane), Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Saturday, September 14 of Nora McDonagh (née Killane), Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and recently by her son Patrick. Nora will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Mary, son Michael, brothers John and Denis, sister Nancy (Scotland), grandsons Warren, Wayne and Graham, granddaughter Anna, great grandchildren Lorcan and William, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Care Centre Chapel, Dublin Road on Monday, September 16 from 4pm until 6pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, September 17 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Rose Doyle (née Whitney), Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 14 of Mary Rose Doyle (née Whitney), Molly, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Sean, her parents Patrick and Bridget and brother Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John & Mel, daughters Caroline (Wallace), Alison (McNally), Angela (Doyle), adoring grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, brother & sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. House strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 16 at 11am in St Colmcille's church with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St Luke’s hospital and Longford Community Palliative care services.

Tom Casey, Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, September 13 of Tom Casey, Cornadough, Newtowncashel, County Longford, Eircode N39 CV48. Predeceased by his wife Maura, sisters Brigid and Maureen and brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Elizabeth, Ann, Evelyn and Deirdre, sons-in-law Eugene, Gerry, Tony and Peter, grandchildren Niall, Dan, Eoin, Luke, Rián and Ellen, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours, and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 16 in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Longford or any family member. House private on Monday morning please.

Mary Smith, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, September 14 of Mary Smith, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly of Birmingham, England and Mullaghabawn, Arva. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday, September 16 to The Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Pauline Brennan, Moher, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, September 13of Pauline Brennan, Moher, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon. She will be very sadly missed by cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Pauline Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, September 16 at 11am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, September 17 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 18 at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Annaduff, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, on Sunday, September 15 of Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick on Shannon and formerly Annaduff, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his son Conan, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Dolores, Siobhan, Fergus, Irene, Andrea and Odran, sadly missed by his loving wife family, brother Liam, sisters Maureen, Lily, Sheila, Bernadette, and Dotie, sons-in-law Paschal, Paul and James, daughter-in-law Samantha, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his thirteen grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home Monday, September 16 from 5pm to 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 17 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon at 11.50 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to palliative care at St. Patrick’s Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Maureen Kelly (née Doherty), Lough Rynn, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 15 of Maureen Kelly (née Doherty), Lough Rynn, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jack and formerly of Main Street, Mohill.

Much loved mother of John, Ciaran, Imelda, Berna and Rory, and sister of Agnes and the late Christina and Kay. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Jerry and Martin, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Jill, Jennifer, Clodagh, Michael, Lisa, Johnnie, Sarah, Andrew, Áine and Eoin, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Removal this Monday evening, September 16 at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church Mohill, followed by funeral mass on Tuesday, September 17 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private at all times. May she rest in peace.

Gerry (Doc) Doherty, 7 Cushla, Monksland, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath / Creggan, Derry



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday, September 13 of Gerry (Doc) Doherty, 7 Cushla, Monksland, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Formerly of Creggan, Derry City. Retired Irish Army, Custume Barracks, Athlone.Predeceased by his beloved son William. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Amanda, Alicia and Kayleigh, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, four adoring grandchildren Isabelle, Gerard, Tomi and Tobi, neighbours, relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence, (7 Cushla, Monksland, Athlone. N37 K197) on Sunday evening, September 15 from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 16 in the Church of S.S. Peter & Paul at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Monday please.

