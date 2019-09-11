Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen Brady (née Wilson), Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, sadly, at her home, on Saturday, September 7, of Kathleen Brady (nee Wilson), Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 11 at 12 noon in St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May she Rest In Peace. House private at all times please.

Mary Halligan (née Galligan), Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her Family and the staff at Medical One, Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, September 9 of Mary Halligan, (nee Galligan) Corstruce, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Teddy Halligan and devoted mother of Noel, Marian, Martina, Phil, Eddie and Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Patricia and Denise, sons-in-law, Peter, Tom and Paul, her adored grandchildren, Edward, Charles, Patrice, Paul, Mark, David, Aisling, Ciarán, Mark, Grace, Emma and Sarah, great-grandchildren Samuel and Matteo, sister Rita Reilly (Alacken, Cavan), brother Benny Galligan (London), brother-in-law Patsy, sister-in-law Molly, nephews, nieces, cousins, all her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, September 11 to St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place after Mass in Cullies Cemetery, Cavan. ‘House Private Please’.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie