Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Kathleen Brady (née Wilson), Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, sadly, at her home, on Saturday, September 7, of Kathleen Brady (nee Wilson), Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford.

Removal to St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara, Co Longford on Tuesday, September 10 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 11 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May she Rest In Peace. House private at all times please.

Colm Shaughnessy (cattle dealer), Lettergonnell (N39 KN52), Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, at his home, in Lettergonnell in the presence of his loving family, on Saturday, September 7 of Colm Shaughnessy (cattle dealer), Lettergonnell (N39 KN52), Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, brothers Joe Pat and Michael, sisters Katie and Teresa. Colm will be forever missed by his wife and best friend Mary, adored father of sons Francis and Colm, daughters Deirdre and Carmel McKeon (Brianstown), brothers Jimmy and Jack, sisters Bridget Mary (Australia), Annie Jo Igoe (Killoe), Rose Ebersole (California) and Alice Buddin (California), son-in-law Mikey McKeon, daughters-in-law Áine and Gemma,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Gavin, Katie, Sophie, Conor, Shane and Louis, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends all over the country.

‘May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’. Rest in Peace Colm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 10 at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, (N39 AH01) followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Family home private outside of reposing times, please.

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary Halligan (née Galligan), Corstruce, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her Family and the staff at Medical One, Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, September 9 of Mary Halligan, (nee Galligan) Corstruce, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Teddy Halligan and devoted mother of Noel, Marian, Martina, Phil, Eddie and Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Patricia and Denise, sons-in-law, Peter, Tom and Paul, her adored grandchildren, Edward, Charles, Patrice, Paul, Mark, David, Aisling, Ciarán, Mark, Grace, Emma and Sarah, great-grandchildren Samuel and Matteo, sister Rita Reilly (Alacken, Cavan), brother Benny Galligan (London), brother-in-law Patsy, sister-in-law Molly, nephews, nieces, cousins, all her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12 C821) on Tuesday evening, September 10 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.45. Removal on Wednesday morning, September 11 to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place after Mass in Cullies Cemetery, Cavan. ‘House Private Please’.

Bridget Rose (Betty) Galligan, Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, September 7, of Bridget Rose (Betty) Galligan, Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her brothers Pete and Thomas and her sister Jannie. She will be sadly missed by her sister Mary U.S.A., her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, September 10 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie