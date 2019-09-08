Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 8, 2019

Colm Shaughnessy (cattle dealer), Lettergonnell (N39 KN52), Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, at his home, in Lettergonnell in the presence of his loving family, on Saturday, September 7 of Colm Shaughnessy (cattle dealer), Lettergonnell (N39 KN52), Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, brothers Joe Pat and Michael, sisters Katie and Teresa. Colm will be forever missed by his wife and best friend Mary, adored father of sons Francis and Colm, daughters Deirdre and Carmel McKeon (Brianstown), brothers Jimmy and Jack, sisters Bridget Mary (Australia), Annie Jo Igoe (Killoe), Rose Ebersole (California) and Alice Buddin (California), son-in-law Mikey McKeon, daughters-in-law Áine and Gemma,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Gavin, Katie, Sophie, Conor, Shane and Louis, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends all over the country.

‘May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’. Rest in Peace Colm.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, September 8 from 3pm until 8pm and also on Monday, September 9 from 1pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 10 at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, (N39 AH01) followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Family home private outside of reposing times, please.



Mai Flynn (née Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 5 of Mai Flynn (nee Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and formerly Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ambrose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine McLoughlin (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon), Anita McLoughlin (Cortober) and Tara Keane (Ballinwing, Leitrim Village), son Andrew (Bangor-Erris, Co. Mayo), sons-in-law Eamon, Kevin and James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Amy, Meg, Eve, Ava, Paddy, Abbey, Millie, Amber, Mabel, Lauren, Edie and Callum, brother Eddie (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, September 8 at 1.30pm in St Michael's Church, Drumlion with funeral afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

