Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 6, 2019 - evening

Mary Mulvihill (née Dowd), Cullentra, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, September 5 of Mary Mulvihill (nee Dowd), Cullentra, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Tom and loving children Niall, Colin, Aileen and David, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence (N39 TK20) on Friday, September 6 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday, September 7 to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.



Mai Flynn (née Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 5of Mai Flynn (nee Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon and formerly Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Ambrose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine McLoughlin (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon), Anita McLoughlin (Cortober) and Tara Keane (Ballinwing, Leitrim Village), son Andrew (Bangor-Erris, Co. Mayo), sons-in-law Eamon, Kevin and James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Amy, Meg, Eve, Ava, Paddy, Abbey, Millie, Amber, Mabel, Lauren, Edie and Callum, brother Eddie (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Anita and son-in-law Kevin (Cortober) on Saturday, September 7 from 12 noon until 4pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday, September 8 at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of King's College Hospital, London, on Wednesday, September 4 of Sean Duffy, Monadara, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Eddie, his sister Nancy (Boston), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Alan Crowe, Leer, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Wednesday, September 4 of Alan Crowe, Leer, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Beloved son of James and Carmel. Predeceased by his brother Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents, his brother David, sisters Diane and Laura, grandmother Lily Crowe (Dromad), uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 7, at 4pm in St Ann’s Church of Ireland, Annaduff followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Michael McGowan, Moher, Rooskey, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, September 4 of Michael McGowan, Moher, Dromod Road, Rooskey, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Connolly) and dear father of Lisa, Collette, Marie and Michéal and adoring grandad to Ryan and William, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Noel and Jody, son-in-law Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, September 6 from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, (Eircode: N41 E421), to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 7 at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to ‘Short Stay Unit’ Sligo University Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

