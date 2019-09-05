Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 5, 2019

Alan Crowe, Leer, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Wednesday, September 4 of Alan Crowe, Leer, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Beloved son of James and Carmel. Predeceased by his brother Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents, his brother David, sisters Diane and Laura, grandmother Lily Crowe (Dromad), uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus. House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael McGowan, Moher, Rooskey, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, September 4 of Michael McGowan, Moher, Dromod Road, Rooskey, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Connolly) and dear father of Lisa, Collette, Marie and Michéal and adoring grandad to Ryan and William, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Noel and Jody, son-in-law Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home Thursday, September 5 from 5pm to 9pm and again on Friday, September 6 from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, (Eircode: N41 E421), to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 7 at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to ‘Short Stay Unit’ Sligo University Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Kathleen Cummins (née Gaffney), Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the TLC Carton, Raheny, on Monday, September 2 of Kathleen Cummins (née Gaffney), late of Clontarf and formerly of Ballinalee, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Brendan, Patricia, Declan, Caroline and the late Noel and Catherine, beloved grandmother of Emily and David, Jonathan, Robert, Wayne, Kelly and Jenna, Mark, Alan, Sheniquai, D.J., Rosie and the late Michael, and sister of Annamay, Margaret, Sheila and the late Eugene, Patricia and Teresa. Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, September 5. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Killester, on Friday, September 6 arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

James (Jimmy) Murtagh, Ballintue, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, on Monday, September 2, of James (Jimmy) Murtagh, Ballintue, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, son Stephen, daughter Joanne, brothers Tony and Gabriel, sisters Mary Frawley, Eileen Conway, Aine Smyth, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Virginija, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his adored grandchildren Rachel, Dean, Aidan, Aoife, Charlie and Alex, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 5 at 11am in Ballynacargy Church with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Westmeath Hospice.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie