Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Kathleen Cummins (née Gaffney), Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the TLC Carton, Raheny, on Monday, September 2 of Kathleen Cummins (née Gaffney), late of Clontarf and formerly of Ballinalee, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Brendan, Patricia, Declan, Caroline and the late Noel and Catherine, beloved grandmother of Emily and David, Jonathan, Robert, Wayne, Kelly and Jenna, Mark, Alan, Sheniquai, D.J., Rosie and the late Michael, and sister of Annamay, Margaret, Sheila and the late Eugene, Patricia and Teresa. Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, September 5. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Killester, on Friday, September 6 arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, with Funeral thereafter to St Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Jimmy Hussey (musician), 10 Lough Ree, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Saturday, August 31 of Jimmy Hussey (musician), 10 Lough Ree, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly from Congress Terrace, Longford. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents Johnny and Jenny. He will be forever missed by his loving wife and best friend Mary, his cherished children Jonathon and Chloe, brothers Sean and Pat, sisters Mary Ireland and Margaret Grogan, brothers-in-law James Ireland, John Grogan, John and Joe Finnegan, sisters-in-law Dee and Mary Hussey and Letitia Burke, aunt Teresa, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends.

The song has ended, but the memories will live on. Rest in peace Jimmy.

Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mullingar MRI Scanner Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family Home private at all times please.

Klavs Zviedris, Apartment 3 , Auburn Court, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 31 of Klavs Zviedris, Apartment 3 , Auburn Court, Edgeworthstown, Longford, formerly of Latvia. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Inga, father Ugis, sister Ieva, grandmothers Daina and Vija, niece Samantha, nephew Ryan, good friends, especially Mareks. May he rest in peace.

Private cremation will take place on Wednesday, September 4.

Margaret (Peg) Caraway (née McCartan), Ranelagh, Dublin / Longford / Ballinrobe, Mayo

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at The Royal Hospital Donnybrook, on Saturday, August 31, of Margaret (Peg) Caraway (née McCartan), Ranelagh and formerly of Longford and Ballinrobe.

Beloved wife of the late Liam, adored mother of Paula, Carol and Edel, cherished grandmother of Stuart, Sarah, Barry, Megan, Leanne and Jonathan. Loved and remembered always by her family, sister Lily, sons-in-law John, Tim and Kevin, her great-grandchildren Adam, Charlotte and Anabel, the extended family, neighbours and her dear friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 4 at 10am in Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, afterwards to Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford, arriving at 2.30 pm approximately. ‘Forever in our hearts’.



Martin Kelly, Ballinalee, Longford / Ballymun, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, August 31, of Martin Kelly, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Ballymun, Dublin. Beloved son of the late Carmel and the late John; he will be very sadly missed by his brother Sean, Sean’s partner Bernie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, September 4 to St Brendan’s Church, Coolock arriving for 10am Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Murtagh, Ballintue, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, on Monday, September 2, of James (Jimmy) Murtagh, Ballintue, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, son Stephen, daughter Joanne, brothers Tony and Gabriel, sisters Mary Frawley, Eileen Conway, Aine Smyth, son-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Virginija, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, his adored grandchildren Rachel, Dean, Aidan, Aoife, Charlie and Alex, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Camillus Chapel, Killucan on Wednesday evening, September 4 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by Mass. Removal thereafter to Ballynacargy Church to arrive at 7pm approx. Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Westmeath Hospice.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie