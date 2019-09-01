Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 2, 2019

Jimmy Hussey (musician), 10 Lough Ree, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Saturday, August 31 of Jimmy Hussey (musician), 10 Lough Ree, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly from Congress Terrace, Longford. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents Johnny and Jenny. He will be forever missed by his loving wife and best friend Mary, his cherished children Jonathon and Chloe, brothers Sean and Pat, sisters Mary Ireland and Margaret Grogan, brothers-in-law James Ireland, John Grogan, John and Joe Finnegan, sisters-in-law Dee and Mary Hussey and Letitia Burke, aunt Teresa, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends.

The song has ended, but the memories will live on. Rest in peace Jimmy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39KN66) on Tuesday, September 3 from 4pm (with a 15 minute break at 6pm) concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mullingar MRI Scanner Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family Home private at all times please.

Klavs Zviedris, Apartment 3 , Auburn Court, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 31 of Klavs Zviedris, Apartment 3 , Auburn Court, Edgeworthstown, Longford, formerly of Latvia. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Inga, father Ugis, sister Ieva, grandmothers Daina and Vija, niece Samantha, nephew Ryan, good friends, especially Mareks. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, September 3 from 5pm until 7pm. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday, September 4.

Pat Compton, Newtown, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, on Saturday, August 31 of Pat Compton, Newtown, Strokestown, Roscommon (building contractor). Beloved husband of Pauline and much loved father of Joseph, Kieran, Oliver and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Marie and Valerie, grandchildren, sisters Mary Fox and Kathleen Geoghegan, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, September 2 from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

James Cull, Tullynaha, Arigna, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, August 30 of James Cull, Tullynaha, Arigna, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim. Beloved son of Claire and the late Oweney and brother of Leah and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, sister, brother, girlfriend Linda, grandfather Paddy, great- uncle Tom, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Monday morning, September 2 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West S.T.O.P. Suicide Prevention.

Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan

The death occurred on Thursday, August 29 of Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton and formerly of Edenmore, Blacklion, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Declan. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, by his sons Austin, Mervyn and Raymond, his sisters Mary (USA) and Peggy (USA), his brother John (Edenmore), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening, September 2 from 5pm to 6.15pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, September 3 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie