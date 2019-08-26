Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident in New York, on Thursday, August 22 of Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford. Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel, brothers Kevin and Patrick, grandmother Deirdre, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday, August 29 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, August 30 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

House private, please.

Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Monday, August 26 of Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers William, Thomas and George, sisters Ellie, Mai and Martha. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret Hughes, nephews Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Kevin, Gerry, John (Dublin) and Thomas (Kerry), nieces Olivia, Carmel, and Mary (Mohill), Teresa (Mayo), Doreen, Angie (England) and Anna (Kerry), cousins, relatives, and good friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey (Eircode N41 YE03) this Tuesday evening, August 27 from 5pm followed by removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

Brian O'Rourke, Knockavegan, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, August 24 of Brian O'Rourke, Knockavegan, Kenagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister May, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, on Tuesday, August 27 at 11am followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery.

Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, August 21 of Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Dave, children Elizabeth, Michael, Peter, Lorraine & Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am followed by private cremation. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, a donation box will be available at St Patrick’s Church. The Nicholson Family would like to extend their gratitude to Liz’s wonderful nursing team.

Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 25 of Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Co Meath C15 RC82 and formerly Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Husband of the late Mona and loving father of Ray and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Rachel, Laura, Conor and Alannah. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, daughters in law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Eamon Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, August 27 from 3 pm to 6 pm (House private at all other times, please). Removal on Tuesday evening, August 27 to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim (C15 NC59), arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery Trim. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Saint Francis Hospice or an act of kindness performed in his memory.

Mary (Cissie) Duffy (née Kilkenny), Breanross South, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, August 26 of Mary (Cissie) Duffy (née Kilkenny), Breanross South, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Surrounded by her loving family, daughters Mary, Anne, Eileen, Paula and Ita, son Pat, sons-in law Mark Lewis (Melbourne, Australia), Maurice Shanley (Annaduff) and John Reynolds (Corduff, Cloone), daughter-in- law Caitriona, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence (EirCode - N41 FK71) on Tuesday, August 27 from 12 noon to 5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Farnaught/Gortletteragh Cemetery Funds c/o Whitney's Undertakers.



Seamus (James) Carroll, Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving and devoted family in the tender and loving care of the nurses and staff of Guy's Hospital, London, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Seamus (James) Carroll, London and formerly of Derrnagarragh, Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Peter and sister Ann.Deeply regretted by his partner Margaret, sons Nigel, John and Lee, their mother Mary and sister Grace, his brother Richard (Dickie), sisters Bridie Craig (Rathconnell), Collette Dunleavy (Coole), Kay Murphy (Ballyroan), Theresa Tierney (Castlepollard) and Patricia Nolan (Castlepollard), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Removal arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown on Friday, August 30 at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 31 at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's Cemetery, Fore.

Francis (Frank) Degnan, Irishtown, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, following an accident, on Friday, August 23 of Francis (Frank) Degnan, Irishtown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (retired An Garda Siochána) and formerly Ballyhoreen, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Frank will be very sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Maura, children Shane, Emma (Gavin) and Barry, his adored grandchildren Ivy, Ayla, Fia, Kerri and Jake, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Paddy, Barry's girlfriend Elettra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27 from 3.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28 at 10am followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar. House strictly private please.



Daniel McCrossan, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, following a short illness, on Friday, August 23 of Daniel McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased in June by his twin brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving parents Paddy and Mary (nee Reynolds), Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, also missed by his brothers Darren, Raymond and Nathan, sisters Donna and Serena, nephew and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun (Mohill), Peadar (Cappagh, Mohill) and Sean (Clooncarne, Bornacoola).May Daniel Rest in Peace.

Funeral will take place in Derry on Tuesday, August 27.

Elizabeth Rennick (née Noone), Drumliffe, Redhills, Cavan / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, August 25 of Elizabeth Rennick (nee Noone) Drumliffe, Redhills, Co Cavan and formerly Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Tommy Rennick. Sadly missed by her loving son Ronan and daughter Sinéad, daughter in law Mary, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Stuart, Niamh and Rebecca, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening, August 27 from 5pm until removal at 7.15pm to St Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, August 28 at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of Cavan General Hospital C/o of McMahon Funeral Directors, any Family member or donation box in Funeral Home and Church.

