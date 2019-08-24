Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 24, 2019

Andrew Mulvihill, 2 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, August 22 of Andrew Mulvihill, 2 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Valentine (Val). Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Mary, son-in-law Michael, and his granddaughters Lauren and Michelle. His sister Margaret and brother Paddy. Nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Chapel, Longford, this Sunday, August 25 from 5pm until 7pm, followed by prayers. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 26 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, August 21 of Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Dave, children Elizabeth, Michael, Peter, Lorraine & Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am followed by private cremation. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, a donation box will be available at St Patrick’s Church. The Nicholson Family would like to extend their gratitude to Liz’s wonderful nursing team.

Christine Ginnell (née Hand), Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Gabriel’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Saturday, August 24 of Christine Ginnell (née Hand), Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her daughter Claire, sisters Mary and Una, and brothers Hubert and Aidan; deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Mike, daughters Catherine and Paula, sister Imelda, brothers Fergus and Dermot, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Christine rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 22 of Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Seamus & PJ, sisters Maureen (McGirl), & Vera (Murtagh), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, N41XE39, on Saturday, August 24 from 3-5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 25 at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery.





