Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 23, 2019 - evening

Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, August 21 of Liz Nicholson, Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Dave, children Elizabeth, Michael, Peter, Lorraine & Denise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Tom, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30 at 11am followed by private cremation. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, a donation box will be available at St Patrick’s Church. The Nicholson Family would like to extend their gratitude to Liz’s wonderful nursing team.

Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 22 of Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Seamus & PJ, sisters Maureen (McGirl), & Vera (Murtagh), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, N41XE39, on Saturday, August 24 from 3-5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 25 at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery.





