Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 23, 2019

Michael Tobin, Oak Vale, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Wednesday, August 21 of Michael Tobin, Oak Vale, Longford town.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Praxie) (nee Bannon), his sons Graham (Lanesboro) and Neal (Kimpton, UK), grandchildren and great-grandson Noah, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the Nursing Home Chapel on Friday morning, August 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private.

Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, August 22 of Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Seamus & PJ, sisters Maureen (McGirl), & Vera (Murtagh), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, N41XE39, on Saturday, August 24 from 3-5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 25 at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery.



Derek Tushingham, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Wednesday, August 21 of Derek Tushingham, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. At Rest.

Service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday, August 23 at 11.20am.

