Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - evening

Michael Tobin, Oak Vale, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Wednesday, August 21 of Michael Tobin, Oak Vale, Longford town.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Praxie) (nee Bannon), his sons Graham (Lanesboro) and Neal (Kimpton, UK), grandchildren and great-grandson Noah, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the Nursing Home Chapel on Thursday, August 22 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass also in the Nursing Home Chapel on Friday morning, August 23 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private.

James (Jim) Taaffe, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, August 19 of James (Jim) Taaffe, Rathowen, Westmeath/ Longford. Jim died peacefully in the loving care of his partner Nuala.

Sadly missed by his children, brothers, wife Noreen, stepchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, August 21 from 4pm with prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 22 at 12 noon with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private, please.



Derek Tushingham, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Wednesday, August 21 of Derek Tushingham, Clooneragh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. At Rest.

Service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday, August 23 at 11.20am.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie