Anniversary Mass for Longford's Peter (Petie) McGrath set for this Saturday

Anniversary Mass for the late Peter (Petie) McGrath is due to take place this Saturday St. James's Church, Clonbroney.

"In loving memory of Peter, Moatefarrell, Ballinalee, who died on 25th August 2014.



"Our lips cannot speak how we loved him,

Our hearts cannot tell what to say,

But God only knows

How we miss him,

In our home that is lonely today"

Lovingly remembered by his wife Breedge, sons Peter and Padraig, daughter Elaine, son in law Sylvester, daughter in law Elaine, grandsons Peter and James.

~~~

Anniversary Mass on Saturday 24th August at 7p.m. in St. James's Church, Clonbroney.