Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 21, 2019

James (Jim) Taaffe, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, August 19 of James (Jim) Taaffe, Rathowen, Westmeath/ Longford. Jim died peacefully in the loving care of his partner Nuala.

Sadly missed by his children, brothers, wife Noreen, stepchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, August 21 from 4pm with prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 22 at 12 noon with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private, please.



Norbert Moynagh, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, and the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, August 17 of Norbert Moynagh, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Dermot and Enda, daughters Deirdre and Catherine, brother Joseph (Mountnugent), sister Ena Donoghue (Dublin), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 21 at 11.30am in St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie