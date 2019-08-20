Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 20, 2019

James (Jim) Taaffe, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford

The death occurred on Monday, August 19 of James (Jim) Taaffe, Rathowen, Westmeath/ Longford. Jim died peacefully in the loving care of his partner Nuala.

Sadly missed by his children, brothers, wife Noreen, stepchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, August 21 from 4pm with prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 22 at 12 noon with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private, please.

Paul Kelly, Cronin, Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Friday, August 16 of Paul Kelly, Cronin, Dysart, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Sheila, Deeply loved and missed by his devoted partner Chris, brothers John and James, his sisters Nancy Connolly (Ballykeeran, Athlone), Margaret Callagy (Loughrea) and Noreen Ryan (Athlone), brothers-in-law John, Denis and Gary, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kathleen, Aunts, his cherished nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, August 20 to St Patrick’s church, Dysart for funeral mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Dysart cemetery.

Sr Marie Fitzgerald, Dún na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Abbeyfeale, Limerick

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Sunday, August 18 of Sr Marie Fitzgerald, Dún na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly of Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Bridie and Joe, her sisters, Philly, Kate, Anne, Joan and her brother Richard. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Helen (Cleary), Nuala (Maher), Margaret (O'Connor), Carmel (O'Donoghue), Gerardine (O'Callaghan), her brothers Edward, Jack, Geoffrey, Garrett, Jim & Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 20 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.



Norbert Moynagh, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, and the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, August 17 of Norbert Moynagh, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Dermot and Enda, daughters Deirdre and Catherine, brother Joseph (Mountnugent), sister Ena Donoghue (Dublin), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam.

Reposing at his residence at Ballymanus, Castlepollard (Eircode: N91 V009) on Tuesday, August 20 from 2pm to 5pm. Family time thereafter, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 21 at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard.

