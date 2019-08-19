Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 19, 2019

Paul Kelly, Cronin, Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Friday, August 16 of Paul Kelly, Cronin, Dysart, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Sheila, Deeply loved and missed by his devoted partner Chris, brothers John and James, his sisters Nancy Connolly (Ballykeeran, Athlone), Margaret Callagy (Loughrea) and Noreen Ryan (Athlone), brothers-in-law John, Denis and Gary, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kathleen, Aunts, his cherished nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan on Monday evening, August 19 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, August 20 to St Patrick’s church, Dysart for funeral mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Dysart cemetery.

Sr Marie Fitzgerald, Dún na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Abbeyfeale, Limerick

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Sunday, August 18 of Sr Marie Fitzgerald, Dún na Bó, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly of Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Bridie and Joe, her sisters, Philly, Kate, Anne, Joan and her brother Richard. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Helen (Cleary), Nuala (Maher), Margaret (O'Connor), Carmel (O'Donoghue), Gerardine (O'Callaghan), her brothers Edward, Jack, Geoffrey, Garrett, Jim & Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence, 16 Dún na Bó, Ballinamore, on Monday, August 19 from 1pm until 6pm with family time thereafter. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 20 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.



Norbert Moynagh, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, and the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, August 17 of Norbert Moynagh, Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Dermot and Enda, daughters Deirdre and Catherine, brother Joseph (Mountnugent), sister Ena Donoghue (Dublin), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Galway University Hospital, on Friday, August 16 of Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon and formerly of Copse. Beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father to James, Padraig, Fergal, Colm, Ann Marie, Kathy, Cian and Turlough. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. No flowers, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital Palliative Care Team.

Arriving at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, August 19, followed by burial in Assylyn Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie