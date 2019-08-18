Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 18, 2019

Packie Joe McGarry, Annaghmacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Thursday, August 15 of Packie Joe McGarry, Annaghmacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Kathleen, son; Patrick and daughter; Mary, Mary’s partner; Mick Luby, grandchildren; Mickey, Ciara, Anthony, Lauren and Conor, brother-in-law; Peter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 18 at 1.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Cloone with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Luke’s Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone. Please note there will be no 10.00am Mass in Cloone on Sunday morning.

Paul Kelly, Cronin, Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Friday, August 16 of Paul Kelly, Cronin, Dysart, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Sheila, Deeply loved and missed by his devoted partner Chris, brothers John and James, his sisters Nancy Connolly (Ballykeeran, Athlone), Margaret Callagy (Loughrea) and Noreen Ryan (Athlone), brothers-in-law John, Denis and Gary, sisters-in-law Eileen and Kathleen, Aunts, his cherished nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan on Monday evening, August 19 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, August 20 to St Patrick’s church, Dysart for funeral mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Dysart cemetery.

Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Galway University Hospital, on Friday, August 16 of Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon and formerly of Copse. Beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father to James, Padraig, Fergal, Colm, Ann Marie, Kathy, Cian and Turlough. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. No flowers, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital Palliative Care Team.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 18 with family time only thereafter. Arriving at St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, August 19, followed by burial in Assylyn Cemetery.

