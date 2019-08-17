Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 17, 2019

Shirley Marlowe, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends, in the loving care of the nursing staff, on Wednesday, August 14 of Shirley Marlowe, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her father Jim. Sadly missed by her mother Mary, sister Marie, brothers David and James, partner Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, Co Longford, on Saturday, August 17 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcommock Cemetery.

Packie Joe McGarry, Annaghmacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Thursday, August 15 of Packie Joe McGarry, Annaghmacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Kathleen, son; Patrick and daughter; Mary, Mary’s partner; Mick Luby, grandchildren; Mickey, Ciara, Anthony, Lauren and Conor, brother-in-law; Peter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Saturday, August 17 from 1pm to 4.30pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 18 at 1.30pm with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Luke’s Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone. Please note there will be no 10.00am Mass in Cloone on Sunday morning.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie