Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - evening

Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Screebogue, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, August 13 of Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Screebogue, Carrickboy, Longford. Deeply regretted by his wife Anna May, his daughters Ann (Keegan), Patricia and Marion (Minogue), his son Tomás, his sisters Rose (Farrell) and Margaret, grandchildren Páid, Jack, Mark, Lily, Hannah and Séan, sons-in-law Pádraig and Justin, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday afternoon, August 15 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 16 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Team Longford c/o Skelly's Undertakers, Ballymahon.

Gabriel McGoey, Driminure, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, August 13 of Gabriel McGoey, Driminure, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Beloved son of the late Edward and Una. Predeceased by his brother Teddy. Sadly missed by his loving sister Ursula (Abbeyshrule), his brothers Charlie (Balbriggan), Ciaran (Carlingford) and John (Banagher), his sisters-in-law Betty, Rita, Mary and Connie, his nephews Edward, John, Peter, Paul and Charles, his nieces Mary, Kathryn, Irene, Therese, Valerie, Jane, Gillian, Una and Susan, his many grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the family home Abbeyshrule Village on Wednesday afternoon, August 14 from 12 noon until 5pm followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule for Mass of the Assumption at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 15 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May the Lord Have mercy on his gentle soul. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Michael McCormack, Annagh, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Monday, August 12 of Michael McCormack, Annagh, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved son Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons Raymond, Michéal, Adrian and Diarmuid, brothers Billy and Ned, sister Nora, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Annagh, Ballykeeran (Eircode N37 RD70 ) on Wednesday evening, August 14 from 3pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 15 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning, please.

