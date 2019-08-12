Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 12, 2019 - evening

Jimmy (James) Farrell, 15 Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 11 of Jimmy (James) Farrell, 15 Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and mother Nora, brother Paddy and sister Peggy. Jimmy will be forever missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Jesse, daughters Sandra, Jacqueline, Denise and Cynthia, sisters Nora, Chris and Maura, brothers-in-law George Evans, Jim Monaghan, Sonny McArdle, Michael McArdle and Liam McArdle, sister-in-law Bridie Healy and Annie May Smyth, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in peace Jimmy.

Reposing at his home at 15 Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford on Monday, August 12 from 5pm until 9pm and again on Tuesday, August 13, from 12 noon until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, August 14 arriving to St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

(The family would like to thank Annie May and Declan Smyth also Michael and Nuala Burke for all their help and support).



Oliver (Ollie) Smith, 2 Bog Lane Cottages, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Sunday, August 11 of Oliver (Ollie) Smith, 2 Bog Lane Cottages, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly of Mosstown, Kenagh, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Pat (Lisnaskea), family Catherine, Michael, Andrew and his beloved Aine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Monday, August 12 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, August 13 at 11am in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund.

Rita Grady (née Cunningham), Carnamadda, Lecarrow, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at St Coman’s Ward, Roscommon University Hospital; in her 93rd year, on Wednesday, August 7 of Rita Grady (née Cunningham), Carnamadda, Lecarrow, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Andrew and son Michael. She will be very sadly missed by her son Andy, daughter Marion (Dolan), sister Eileen (Gallagher), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Peg, grandchildren Niamh, Paul, Tara and Mark, great-grandchildren Caoimhe, Ruairí and Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Rita Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (eircode F42 CD78) on Monday, August 12 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, August 13 to St John’s Church, Lecarrow arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Saturday, August 3 of Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Susan and Bernadette. She will be sadly missed by her family, brothers Pat and John, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Dylan, Sophie and Ella, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home (Ealing, London) on Tuesday, August 13 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive in Ealing Abbey at 7.15pm. Mass on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am in Ealing Abbey and afterwards for burial in South Ealing Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK/Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK.

Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a bravely borne short illness at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Sunday, August 4 of Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Ex-Military and Irish Aviation and The Irish Horse industry, in his 96th year.

Predeceased by his wife Eva in December 2018, Frank will be very deeply missed by his son Desmond, daughters Vanessa, Bernie and Cecelia, their families, his grandchildren Dawn and Dale, nieces Susan and Nikki, nephew Michael, by Eva's sister Christina and her family. May Frank rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 13 at 11.30am in Mount Argus Church, Mount Argus, Dublin 6W, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. "Per Ardua ad Astra".

