Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 11, 2019

Thomas (Tom) Fox, Mullavornia, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, August 8 of Thomas (Tom) Fox, Mullavornia, Ballymahon, Longford. Loving husband to his wife Lucy. Cherished father to Lucy, Tommy, Bernard and forever adored grandfather to Shauna, Alacoque, and Conor. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Catherine, son-in-law Billy, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Mullavornia, Ballymahon, County Longford N39CY56 this Sunday afternoon, August 11 from 3pm until 7pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 12 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 11amfollowed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Patrick (Panther) McDonagh, 54 Lana Aoibhinn, formerly of 12 Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 6 of Patrick (Panther) McDonagh, 54 Lana Aoibhinn, formerly of 12 Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving sons Warren and Wayne, their mother Louise Grimes, Patrick's mother Nora, his sister Mary and brother Michael, grandchildren Lorcan and William, his niece Anna and nephew Graham, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, August 11 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospice Homecare, care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Maureen Hayes (née Columb), Glencolmcille, Donegal / Lough Gowna, Cavan

The death has occurred of Maureen Hayes (nee Columb), Glencolumbkille, Co Donegal and formerly of Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Rody and cherished mother of Aisling, Annamarie, Fiona, Aoife and Ruairí. Sadly missed by her brothers Mel and Frank (Dublin) and her sister Anna (USA), sons-in-law, daughter- in- law, her nine adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence on Sunday, August 11 from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, August 12 in St Columba's Church, Glencolumbkille, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all other times.

Rita Grady (née Cunningham), Carnamadda, Lecarrow, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at St Coman’s Ward, Roscommon University Hospital; in her 93rd year, on Wednesday, August 7 of Rita Grady (née Cunningham), Carnamadda, Lecarrow, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Andrew and son Michael. She will be very sadly missed by her son Andy, daughter Marion (Dolan), sister Eileen (Gallagher), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Peg, grandchildren Niamh, Paul, Tara and Mark, great-grandchildren Caoimhe, Ruairí and Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Rita Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (eircode F42 CD78) on Monday, August 12 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, August 13 to St John’s Church, Lecarrow arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Saturday, August 3 of Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Susan and Bernadette. She will be sadly missed by her family, brothers Pat and John, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Dylan, Sophie and Ella, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home (Ealing, London) on Tuesday, August 13 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive in Ealing Abbey at 7.15pm. Mass on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am in Ealing Abbey and afterwards for burial in South Ealing Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK/Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK.

Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a bravely borne short illness at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Sunday, August 4 of Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Ex-Military and Irish Aviation and The Irish Horse industry, in his 96th year.

Predeceased by his wife Eva in December 2018, Frank will be very deeply missed by his son Desmond, daughters Vanessa, Bernie and Cecelia, their families, his grandchildren Dawn and Dale, nieces Susan and Nikki, nephew Michael, by Eva's sister Christina and her family. May Frank rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 13 at 11.30am in Mount Argus Church, Mount Argus, Dublin 6W, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. "Per Ardua ad Astra".

