Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 10, 2019

Thomas (Tom) Fox, Mullavornia, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, August 8 of Thomas (Tom) Fox, Mullavornia, Ballymahon, Longford. Loving husband to his wife Lucy. Cherished father to Lucy, Tommy, Bernard and forever adored grandfather to Shauna, Alacoque, and Conor. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Catherine, son-in-law Billy, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Mullavornia, Ballymahon, County Longford N39CY56 this Sunday afternoon, August 11 from 3pm until 7pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 12 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 11amfollowed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Sally Mimnagh, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Wednesday, August 7 of Sally Mimnagh, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Cabra, Dublin. Daughter of the late Petie and Sarah Mimnagh, Ballinamuck. Deeply regretted by her cousins and friends in Dublin and Longford.

Funeral on Saturday, August 10 in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Panther) McDonagh, 54 Lana Aoibhinn, formerly of 12 Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 6 of Patrick (Panther) McDonagh, 54 Lana Aoibhinn, formerly of 12 Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving sons Warren and Wayne, their mother Louise Grimes, Patrick's mother Nora, his sister Mary and brother Michael, grandchildren Lorcan and William, his niece Anna and nephew Graham, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, August 11 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospice Homecare, care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Saturday, August 3 of Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Susan and Bernadette. She will be sadly missed by her family, brothers Pat and John, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Dylan, Sophie and Ella, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home (Ealing, London) on Tuesday, August 13 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive in Ealing Abbey at 7.15pm. Mass on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am in Ealing Abbey and afterwards for burial in South Ealing Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK/Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK.

Patrick McDonagh, MacEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 6 of Patrick McDonagh, MacEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Martin. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his mother, sisters Julia and Brigie, his brothers Davie, Thomas, Michael, Martin Joe and Thady, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, August 10 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a bravely borne short illness at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Sunday, August 4 of Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Ex-Military and Irish Aviation and The Irish Horse industry, in his 96th year.

Predeceased by his wife Eva in December 2018, Frank will be very deeply missed by his son Desmond, daughters Vanessa, Bernie and Cecelia, their families, his grandchildren Dawn and Dale, nieces Susan and Nikki, nephew Michael, by Eva's sister Christina and her family. May Frank rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 13 at 11.30am in Mount Argus Church, Mount Argus, Dublin 6W, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. "Per Ardua ad Astra".

Chrissie (Christina) Grimes (née Kiernan), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Wednesday, August 7 of Chrissie (Christina) Grimes (née Kiernan), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Wife of the late James; mother of Mary (Australia), Pat and Anne. Sadly missed by her brothers Mick and Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, close friends and neighbours. May Chrissie Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

