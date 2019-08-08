Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 8, 2019

Patrick (Panther) McDonagh, 54 Lana Aoibhinn, formerly of 12 Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 6 of Patrick (Panther) McDonagh, 54 Lana Aoibhinn, formerly of 12 Harbour Row, Longford Town, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving sons Warren and Wayne, their mother Louise Grimes, Patrick's mother Nora, his sister Mary and brother Michael, grandchildren Lorcan and William, his niece Anna and nephew Graham, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 5.30pm, followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, arriving at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, August 11 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospice Homecare, care of Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Saturday, August 3 of Mary Doran (née McHugh), Ealing, London and formerly of Springtown, Longford. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Susan and Bernadette. She will be sadly missed by her family, brothers Pat and John, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Dylan, Sophie and Ella, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at home (Ealing, London) on Tuesday, August 13 from 5.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive in Ealing Abbey at 7.15pm. Mass on Wednesday, August 14at 11am in Ealing Abbey and afterwards for burial in South Ealing Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK/Scleroderma and Raynaud's UK.

Michael Fallon, Dernacross, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 87th year, surrounded by his loving family, at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 6 of Michael Fallon, Dernacross, Drumlish, Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Katie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, daughter Bernadette Prunty, son Gerard, son-in-law Padraic, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Susan, Mary, Michael, Niamh & Cathy, sisters Eva, Ethel, Margaret & Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Bernadette at Gaigue, Ballinamuck N39V2T8 on Thursday, August 8 from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday, August 9 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Patrick McDonagh, MacEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 6 of Patrick McDonagh, MacEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Martin. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his mother, sisters Julia and Brigie, his brothers Davie, Thomas, Michael, Martin Joe and Thady, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, August 9 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, August 10 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Georgina McCormack (née Wright), Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Saturday, August 3 of Georgina McCormack (née Wright), Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her sons Dara and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas, daughters Tammy Jo, Ashley, Georgina Jnr., sons Killian and Glenn, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in -aw, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, August 8 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday, August 9 to St Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by Cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Family time outside of reposing times.

Patrick Noel McGann, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, and peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, August 4 of Patrick Noel McGann, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tess and Patrick. Sadly missed by his brother Pearse, his wife Catherine, his daughters Sarah and Alison, his son Adam and Adam's mother Catherine, his immediate family and circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, August 8 from 5.30pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday morning, August 9 to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the ICU unit at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, care of Glennon's Funeral Directors. House strictly private.



Kathleen Reilly (née Keegan), Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, August 5 of Kathleen Reilly (née Keegan), Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Tommie, parents Francis and Rose Anne, brothers Sean, Frank, Dan, Bartley & sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Slevin (New York), Rosemary Keegan (Ballinasloe), sisters-in-law Mollie Keegan & Margaret Dolan, brothers-in-law Felix & John. Beloved by her many nieces, nephews, friends & family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home N39R773 on Thursday, August 8 from 3-8pm with Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday morning, August 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnacliffe Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Cochlear Transplant Unit, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.



Lorraine Fitzmaurice (née Dunham), Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of St James' Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, August 5 of Lorraine Fitzmaurice (née Dunham), Abbeyshrule, Longford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family - husband Martin, adored children Sean, Ellen, Lilly and Molly, mother Christine, sisters Margaret, Christine, Moya and Jayne, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Thursday, August 8 at her residence from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 9 at 11 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, D6W HY98, at 3.30pm.

Mary Patricia (Paddie) Connellan (née Flynn), Clua House, Tennis Court Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Whitehall, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, August 5 of Mary Patricia (Paddie) Connellan (née Flynn), Clua House, Tennis Court Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Whitehall, Roscommon and late of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her brother Barra. Beloved wife of her dearly devoted husband Michael and much loved mother of Fiona, Patricia and Michael, Paddie will be sadly missed by her grandchildren James, Adam, Katie, Mia and Paddy, her son-in-law James and Patricia's partner Peter, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Denise and Marguerite, nieces and nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, August 8 to St Mel's Cathedral, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private.

Breeda McKnight (née Cahill), The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Sunday, August 4 of Breeda McKnight (née Cahill), The Old Pharmacy, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Niall F. R. and her son Emmet. Loving mother to David, Niall, Mona and Fiona. Sadly missed by her brother Pat, sisters-in law Josie, Addie and her husband Frank (McGrath). Fondly remembered by her sons/daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, cousins, carer Raymond and her many friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 8 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Eddie Wallace, Derryhanee, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 of Eddie Wallace, Derryhanee, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, Co Roscommon F42 FD78 on Thursday evening, August 8 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St Anne's Church, Scramogue, Co Roscommon for funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday, August 9. Private cremation afterwards. House Private.

Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a bravely borne short illness at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Sunday, August 4 of Francis Leadon, Tullynally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Ex-Military and Irish Aviation and The Irish Horse industry, in his 96th year.

Predeceased by his wife Eva in December 2018, Frank will be very deeply missed by his son Desmond, daughters Vanessa, Bernie and Cecelia, their families, his grandchildren Dawn and Dale, nieces Susan and Nikki, nephew Michael, by Eva's sister Christina and her family. May Frank rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 13 at 11.30am in Mount Argus Church, Mount Argus, Dublin 6W, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. "Per Ardua ad Astra".

Chrissie (Christina) Grimes (née Kiernan), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Wednesday, August 7 of Chrissie (Christina) Grimes (née Kiernan), Glenview, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Wife of the late James; mother of Mary (Australia), Pat and Anne. Sadly missed by her brothers Mick and Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, close friends and neighbours. May Chrissie Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, on Friday, August 9 at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 10 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie