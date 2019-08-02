Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 2, 2019

Patricia (Ciss) Bracken (née McCormack), Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Killenaule, Tipperary

The death occurred, peacefully, in the lovely care of the staff of Inis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, August 1 of Patricia (Ciss) Bracken, (née McCormack), Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her daughters Mary Nundlall (Dublin), Deirdre Glennon (Lanesboro) and Ricella O’Reilly (Tyrrellspass), sisters Eileen (Cork), Ursula (Canada) and brother Austin (New York), sons in law Peter and Greg, grandchildren Raja, Christopher, Conor, Caoimhe, Lauren, Freya, Saoirse, great-grandson Gerard, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode:N39 F439) on Saturday, August 3 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, August 4 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, arriving for funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial

afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House Private Sunday morning, please.

Terry Leyden, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, July 31 of Terry Leyden Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Anne and loving and devoted dad to Michael, Terence and Philip. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (Scully), grandchildren Pierce, Cody and Alex, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jean at Friarstown on Friday, August 2 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, August 3 to St Mary's Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Rose Gormley (née Keegan), Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Tuesday, July 30 of Rose Gormley (née Keegan) of Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband P.J. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Rose Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh followed by burial to Gortletteragh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 30 of John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill and formerly of Edergole, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his infant daughter; Mary Margaret, his brothers; Peter Joseph (P.J.) and Charlie, his sisters; Eleanora, Elizabeth and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, daughter; Noelle (McHugh), son; John, son-in-law; Paul, daughter-in-law; Maria (Noonan), sister Bridie (London), sisters-in-law, beloved grandchildren; Aoife, Niamh, Cait and James, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains reposed at the residence of his daughter; Noelle McHugh at Bunnybeg, Eslin, Co Leitrim (Eircode N41 F671) on Thursday, August 1 from 5pm – 9pm. Remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone on Friday, August 2 for funeral mass at 2pm followed by burial to the local cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 of Tommy (Spike) McCormack Jnr, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim/ Bohermore, Galway.

He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday, August 5 from 12 noon until 5pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening, August 5 arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 6 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Family Flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

