Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 1, 2019

Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her home, on Tuesday, July 30 of Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Terrace, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, sons Mario, Brendan, Gerard, Philip, Kevin and David. Daughters Elizabeth and Mona, all her adored grandchildren with a special mention for Gavin, great grandchildren, brothers Willie and Vincent, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 1 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House Strictly Private, Please.

Terry Leyden, Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, July 31 of Terry Leyden Friarstown, Dromahair, Leitrim. Dearly loved husband of Anne and loving and devoted dad to Michael, Terence and Philip. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (Scully), grandchildren Pierce, Cody and Alex, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jean at Friarstown on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 from 4pm to 8pm both days. Removal on Saturday, August 3 to St Mary's Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Rose Gormley (née Keegan), Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Tuesday, July 30 of Rose Gormley (née Keegan) of Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband P.J. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Rose Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday, August 1 from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2 at 12 noon followed by burial to Gortletteragh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 30 of John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill and formerly of Edergole, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his infant daughter; Mary Margaret, his brothers; Peter Joseph (P.J.) and Charlie, his sisters; Eleanora, Elizabeth and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, daughter; Noelle (McHugh), son; John, son-in-law; Paul, daughter-in-law; Maria (Noonan), sister Bridie (London), sisters-in-law, beloved grandchildren; Aoife, Niamh, Cait and James, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter; Noelle McHugh at Bunnybeg, Eslin, Co Leitrim (Eircode N41 F671) on Thursday, August 1 from 5pm – 9pm. Remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone on Friday, August 2 for funeral mass at 2pm followed by burial to the local cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Arrangements Later

