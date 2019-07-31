Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her home, on Tuesday, July 30 of Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Terrace, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, sons Mario, Brendan, Gerard, Philip, Kevin and David. Daughters Elizabeth and Mona, all her adored grandchildren with a special mention for Gavin, great grandchildren, brothers Willie and Vincent, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Wednesday, July 31 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 1 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House Strictly Private, Please.

Rose Gormley (née Keegan), Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford, on Tuesday, July 30 of Rose Gormley (née Keegan) of Farnaught, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband P.J. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Rose Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Thursday, August 1 from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2 at 12 noon followed by burial to Gortletteragh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 30 of John Patrick Carroll, Drumgowna, Mohill and formerly of Edergole, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his infant daughter; Mary Margaret, his brothers; Peter Joseph (P.J.) and Charlie, his sisters; Eleanora, Elizabeth and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Mary, daughter; Noelle (McHugh), son; John, son-in-law; Paul, daughter-in-law; Maria (Noonan), sister Bridie (London), sisters-in-law, beloved grandchildren; Aoife, Niamh, Cait and James, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at the residence of his daughter; Noelle McHugh at Bunnybeg, Eslin, Co Leitrim (Eircode N41 F671) on Wednesday, July 31 from 6pm – 9pm and on Thursday, August 1 from 5pm – 9pm. Remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone on Friday, August 2 for funeral mass at 2pm followed by burial to the local cemetery.

Bernard Kullman, Trillick-a-curry, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, July 26 of Bernard Kullman, Trillick-a-curry, Longford.

Predeceased by his father Bernard Snr and also by his mother Hannelore. Bernard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, July 31 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her son's residence, Mark and daughter in law Carmel, on Sunday, July 28 of Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Petie. Deeply regretted by her sons John Gerard, Mark and daughter Ann, daughters in law Carmel and Pam, son in law Patsy, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 31 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 29 of Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Maureen & Nora (McTague) and his brother Michael (Mayo), extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 31 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.





