Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Terrace, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her home, on Tuesday, July 30 of Maureen Smyth (née Daly), 7 O'Callaghan's Terrace, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband, Jack. Sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, sons Mario, Brendan, Gerard, Philip, Kevin and David. Daughters Elizabeth and Mona, all her adored grandchildren with a special mention for Gavin, great grandchildren, brothers Willie and Vincent, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Wednesday, July 31 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 1 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House Strictly Private, Please.

Bernard Kullman, Trillick-a-curry, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, July 26 of Bernard Kullman, Trillick-a-curry, Longford.

Predeceased by his father Bernard Snr and also by his mother Hannelore. Bernard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Bernard will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 30 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, July 31 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her son's residence, Mark and daughter in law Carmel, on Sunday, July 28 of Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Petie. Deeply regretted by her sons John Gerard, Mark and daughter Ann, daughters in law Carmel and Pam, son in law Patsy, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Mark and daughter in law Carmel on Tuesday, July 30 from 2pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 31 at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family time on Tuesday from 6pm.

Patrick Gerety, Derryhawn, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Saturday, July 27 of Patrick Gerety, Derryhawn, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas, his mother Brigid (nee Donlon), his sisters Bridie (Mulvihill) and Mary Jo (Keenan), his brother Tommy. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours and the staff and residents of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 30 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Newtowncashel, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 29 of Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Maureen & Nora (McTague) and his brother Michael (Mayo), extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, July 30 from 2pm until 6pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan on Tuesday evening, July 30 arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 31 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie