Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 29, 2019 - evening

Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family at her son's residence, Mark and daughter in law Carmel, on Sunday, July 28 of Bridgie Mimnagh (née Thomson), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Petie. Deeply regretted by her sons John Gerard, Mark and daughter Ann, daughters in law Carmel and Pam, son in law Patsy, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Mark and daughter in law Carmel on Monday evening, July 29 from 4pm to 9pm and Tuesday, July 30 from 2pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Drumlish arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 31 at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family time on Tuesday from 6pm.

Patrick Gerety, Derryhawn, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Saturday, July 27 of Patrick Gerety, Derryhawn, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas, his mother Brigid (nee Donlon), his sisters Bridie (Mulvihill) and Mary Jo (Keenan), his brother Tommy. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours and the staff and residents of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge this Monday evening, July 29 from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 30 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Newtowncashel, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, July 29 of Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Maureen & Nora (McTague) and his brother Michael (Mayo), extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence this evening Monday, July 29 from 6pm until 10pm and on Tuesday, July 30 from 2pm until 6pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan on Tuesday evening, July 30 arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 31 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Frances McAndrew (née Gilchrist), Whitestrand Road, Galway City, Galway / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Coral Haven Nursing Home, on Friday, July 26 of Frances McAndrew (née Gilchrist), Whitestrand Road, Galway City, Galway and formerly of Market Square, Longford. Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved father of Patrick and cherished sister of the late Tim and the late Frankie. Sadly missed by her son and daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Ethan and Alex, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue on Monday, July 29 from 4.30pm with Removal at 6pm to St Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 30 at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. ‘Reunited with Frank, may her gentle soul rest in peace’.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie