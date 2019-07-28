Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 28, 2019 - evening

Patrick Gerety, Derryhawn, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Saturday, July 27 of Patrick Gerety, Derryhawn, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas, his mother Brigid (nee Donlon), his sisters Bridie (Mulvihill) and Mary Jo (Keenan), his brother Tommy. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbours and the staff and residents of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge this Monday evening, July 29 from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 30 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Newtowncashel, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Mary T. Brennan (née Greally), Clooncraff, Ballymurray, Roscommon / Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, on Saturday, July 27 of Mary T. Brennan (née Greally), Clooncraff, Ballymurray, Roscommon and formerly Cloonkeel, Killashee, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons John P. and Andy, daughter Catherine, sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, July 29 at 12.30pm in St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.



Frances McAndrew (née Gilchrist), Whitestrand Road, Galway City, Galway / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Coral Haven Nursing Home, on Friday, July 26 of Frances McAndrew (née Gilchrist), Whitestrand Road, Galway City, Galway and formerly of Market Square, Longford. Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved father of Patrick and cherished sister of the late Tim and the late Frankie. Sadly missed by her son and daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Ethan and Alex, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue on Monday, July 29 from 4.30pm with Removal at 6pm to St Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 30 at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. ‘Reunited with Frank, may her gentle soul rest in peace’.

Anne McCartin (née Clarke), Mullyaster, Newtowngore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s Private Hospital Dublin surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Friday, July 26 of Anne McCartin (née Clarke), Mullyaster, Newtowngore, Leitrim. Loving wife of Joe (former MEP). Predeceased by her son Brendan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, son John, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Olwyn, Eábha, Doireann, John and Tiernan, her sister Marie McCartin, brother Eamon, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Funeral mass on Monday, July 29 at 11am in St Mary’s Church Drumeela with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers only please donations if so desired to Irish Cancer Society C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

Rachel Kilmartin (née Larkin), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 26 of Rachel Kilmartin (née Larkin), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Forever loved and sadly missed by her Husband Damian, Sons Matthew, Luke and Daniel, Daughter-in-law Aisling, Father Jack, Brother Jason, Sisters Maria and Aileen, Extended family and her many friends. Predeceased by her adored and dearly missed Mum Teresa. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home at Ladywell, Glasson on Sunday, July 28 from 2pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, July 29 at 10.30am in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church, Coosan, Athlone, N37 XY95. House strictly private before Mass please. Cremation service afterwards at 4pm in Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co Clare, V14 PV30, All welcome. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Midlands Simon Community. Enquiries to Rothwell Funeral Directors 086 8500629.

