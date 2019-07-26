Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 27, 2019

Peggy McCaffrey (née Toal), College Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, July 24 of Peggy McCaffrey (née Toal), College Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Agnes and also by her brother Paddy. Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Gerry, daughters Jennifer Mallon (Newry) and Aisling O'Reilly (Collinstown, Co Westmeath), sons Anthony (Milltown, Co Westmeath) and Adrian (Longford), daughters-in-law Annette and Mags, sons-in-law Eddie and Bernard, sisters Bernie, Clare and Marie, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Eoin, Aoife, Clíona, Dylan, Leah and Kaylan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Saturday, July 27 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Glencar Unit Patient Comfort Fund at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Maureen Donoghue (née Leslie), Northyard, Scramogue, Roscommon / Salthill, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday, July 25, of Maureen Donoghue (née Leslie), Northyard, Scramogue, Co. Roscommon and formerly Burren, Mount Salthill, Galway. Predeceased by her loving husband Francie and son Austin. Maureen will be deeply mourned by her loving daughter Maria, son in law Gerry, grandchildren Leonie and Nathan. niece Catherine, nephew Gerard, brothers-in-law Sonnie and Seamus, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal to St Anne’s Church, Scramogue, Co Roscommon on Saturday morning, July 27 for 12noon Mass with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

Anne McCartan (née Clarke), Mullyaster, Newtowngore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s Private Hospital Dublin surrounded by her loving family following a short illness, on Friday, July 26 of Anne McCartan (née Clarke), Mullyaster, Newtowngore, Leitrim. Loving wife of Joe (former MEP). Predeceased by her son Brendan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, son John, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Olwyn, Eábha, Doireann, John and Tiernan, her sister Marie McCartan, brother Eamon, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral home Dublin Road, Cavan Sunday, July 28 from 3pm followed by removal at 5pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church Drumeela at 6pm. Funeral mass on Monday, July 29 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.Family Flowers only please donations if so desired to Irish Cancer Society C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

John Reynolds, Coolabawn, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, July 24 of John Reynolds, Coolabawn, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hunt), brother of Kathleen McGuiness Longford, and much loved father of Shane, Karen, Robert and Olive. Also sadly missed by daughter-in-laws Wanda and Ania, and son-in-laws, Padraig and Peter, grandchildren Kristina, Darragh, Cain, Rona and Evan, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 27 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in memory of John (if desired) to the Irish Cancer Society.



Beryl Noone, Kilree, Tulsk, Roscommon / Ranelagh, Dublin

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 24 of Beryl Noone, Northbrook Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and formerly of Kilree, Tulsk, Co Roscommon, suddenly.

Predeceased by her sister's Mary, Teresa and Phyllis, brother's Anthony and Joe. Deeply regretted by her sister Ita (Newtownforbes). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, July 27 at 12 noon in the Church of St's Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk with burial afterwards in Ogulla Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie